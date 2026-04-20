Portales Spirit Redefined: JP Stone Community Bank Anchors ENMU Tailgates and Youth Sports with New 10x20 Custom Logo Tent Activation Booths by Splash Tents, Inc.

PORTALES, N.M., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on a high-energy presence at the Steve Loy Family Foundation Arena at the ENMU spring scrimmage, JP Stone Community Bank is officially launching its 2026 "Community-First" initiative. To anchor its expanded presence at university tailgates and stadium fan zones, the bank has deployed industrial-grade 10x20 custom logo tent activation booths from its long-term partner, Splash Tents, Inc., a leader in professional event gear recognized for durable steel construction and high-impact digital manufacturing.

Scalable Infrastructure for Experiential Excellence

For 2026, JP Stone Community Bank (https://www.jpstone.com/) is moving beyond traditional sponsorship toward hands-on, immersive community engagement. These high-peak canopy tents are designed specifically to stop traffic; their elevated profiles and screaming designs act as a visual beacon, pulling pre-game crowds from across stadium parking lots.

Screaming Graphics & Visual Hype: Utilizing Splash Tents’ crisp graphics, these booths feature tall 9ft sail sign flag banners with logos mounted on top of the tents to command attention from 50ft distance.

Utilizing Splash Tents’ crisp graphics, these booths feature tall 9ft sail sign flag banners with logos mounted on top of the tents to command attention from 50ft distance. Instagrammable Photo Ops : Each 20-foot hub includes a custom 20ft back drop that acts as a banner attached to a tent, creating a professional step-and-repeat for fans to share game-day memories across social media.

: Each 20-foot hub includes a custom 20ft back drop that acts as a banner attached to a tent, creating a professional step-and-repeat for fans to share game-day memories across social media. Stadium Activations: Engineered for "Journey Spaces" outside gates, heavy-duty industrial steel frames provide a stable environment for fans to interact with staff and enjoy giveaways.



"Our goal is to be at the heart of the community, and these high-peak designs and 9ft flags ensure we are impossible to miss," said a representative for JP Stone Community Bank. "Since 2019, Splash Tents has consistently provided the highest-quality presence in Portales. These 20-foot activation tailgating tents are a clear sign of where the action is happening."

Built for the New Mexico Elements

Splash Tents, Inc. has purposefully engineered these booths specifically for high-traffic sports environments. The booths ensure the bank is "first on the field" for local traditions like Heritage Days, Dawg Days, and the "Roundup for Rondo" cleanup project.

Splash Tents, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom branded event gear. Specializing in industrial-strength activation booths, tall feather flag banners, retractor stands and high-impact photo backdrops, Splash Tents helps professional organizations create durable, "screaming" brand experiences that command attention in any environment.

sales@splashtents.com

@splashtents

214.432.4025



https://splashtents.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0501b093-7a34-4533-93b0-35c194bb6c8f