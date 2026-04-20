Liabilities, Damages and Other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements (Online Course: July 16-17, 2026) - Reduce Risk, Limit Exposure, and Maximise Commercial Advantage

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liabilities, Damages and other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements (July 16th - July 17th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Transform your contract drafting from a source of liability into a strategic asset with this intensive two-day training course.

In today's unforgiving business landscape, a single poorly drafted damages clause can trigger catastrophic financial consequences. Many commercial contracts contain hidden liability traps that even experienced lawyers miss. These oversights often result in not just monetary loss but can question the survival of an organisation.

Critical damages provisions often receive inadequate attention, creating exposure that can far exceed the underlying transaction value. Many legal professionals operate with problematic knowledge gaps, including:

Misunderstanding fundamental damages principles in their chosen governing law, leading to unenforceable provisions.

in their chosen governing law, leading to unenforceable provisions. Failing to recognise critical differences between common law and civil law - a costly mistake in cross-border transactions.

between common law and civil law - a costly mistake in cross-border transactions. Drafting limitation clauses that dissolve under legal scrutiny when needed most.

These aren't theoretical concerns but real vulnerabilities that sophisticated counterparties exploit, often with devastating impact.

This specialist two-day training course is designed exclusively on damages and liability allocation. Led by Arun Singh, an internationally recognised expert who has guided major organisations through complex damages litigation, this programme will transform your approach to every commercial agreement.

The course offers a comprehensive understanding of the law of damages under English law with relevant comparisons to civil law jurisdictions. It empowers participants to draft and negotiate contracts effectively, providing practical solutions to your drafting challenges.

The training incorporates a balanced mix of theory, practical exercises, discussion sessions, and sample clauses, including limitation of liabilities. This approach ensures the learning is solidified, enabling you to meet your commercial objectives confidently.

CPD Hours: 12

Who should attend?

This training course has been specially designed for:

Lawyers working in business, government and private practice

Heads of legal

In-house counsel

All those working in a legal context but not necessarily having law as their underlying professional qualification, including contracts managers and professionals, commercial managers and directors

All those who draft, negotiate and review cross-border contracts

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 Pre-contract agreements - background and drafting Warranties, representations, guarantees and indemnities Exclusions and limitations of liability Force majeure, frustration and economic hardship Comparative workshop session

Day 2 Direct, indirect damages and consequential loss Q&A interactive session: Identifying types of damages Liquidated damages and penalties defined - comparative analysis Choice of law, jurisdiction and arbitration Part 1 - choice of law and jurisdiction Choice of law, jurisdiction and arbitration Part 2 - arbitration and dispute resolution



Speaker

Arun Singh (Prof) OBE, FRSA is an international lawyer and consultant to an international law firm. He was formerly a partner and head of commercial law at KPMG Legal and partner at Masons (now Pinsent Masons).

Arun has advised on disputes and collaborations in a wide range of jurisdictions including Europe, countries in West and East Africa, India, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Libya, Jordan, Syria, the US, Caribbean, Russia, Israel, Lebanon, Egypt, Thailand and Singapore. Arun is cited and ranked in the Chambers Guide to the world's leading lawyers. He concentrates on international investment, joint ventures, licensing of technology, research and development, M&A, energy, outsourcing and corporate governance in developed and emerging markets; he also handles international legal risk management matters. Arun advises a range of international organisations and is a visiting professor in International Business, Leadership and Negotiations at Salford University Business School, senior associate at Oxford University's Institute of Legal Practice and teaches international leadership and negotiations at the University of Cambridge. He has facilitated programmes in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the US.

He is a recognised corporate educator and a non-executive director of two international investment companies - one of which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, chairing the Audit Committee and Investment Committee.

He was appointed an OBE by HM the Queen in January 1999 for services to international trade, investment and intercultural management. Arun is an editor and contributor to a number of publications including Business and Contract Law (a Thorogood Special Report) and How to Lead Smart People - Leadership for Professionals (Profile Books) (recommended reading in the big four corporate advisory firms and basis for the popular international Coursera MOOC, University of London course 'Stepping Up: Leading Others').He is also a facilitator for company programmes and an experienced speaker at international corporate conferences.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/80muhc

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