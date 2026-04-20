Single Cell Sequencing Market Outlook Report 2026-2035 - North America Dominates Market Share, Global Expansion Expected

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Cell Sequencing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of System, End-user, Area of Application, and Key Geographies" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report features an extensive analysis of the market, focusing on market segments, systems, end-users, applications, and regions. Detailed insights include competitive landscape, company profiles, patents, grants, and recent developments. This comprehensive study addresses key questions about market size, growth factors, and competitive dynamics.
The report offers insightful revenue projections, market dynamics understanding, and strategic positions for stakeholders. It also includes additional benefits like complimentary PPT insights, Excel data packs, content customization, and report updates.
The single cell sequencing market, currently valued at USD 1.38 billion, is set to grow with a CAGR of 15% till 2035. Key market segments include Services, Technologies, Sequencing Systems, Workflow Instruments, and various end-users such as Academic and Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical Companies, and others. Among applications, Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, and Precision Medicine stand out as significant areas. Geographically, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World are noteworthy regions.
SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING MARKET: GROWTH AND TRENDS
Technological advances in genomics enable individualized drug development and therapy creation. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has been instrumental, reducing sequencing costs dramatically over the years. However, NGS-based analyses are limited in gene expression data. The high-throughput single-cell analysis method offers deeper insights into cellular interactions. Single cell technologies surpass conventional genomic analyses by revealing intricate cell populations and developmental pathways, although adoption is challenged by data processing issues and cost. Initiatives like RNA-QC-Chain and Human Cell Atlas highlight the progress in this field. The market for scRNA-seq technology is expected to grow significantly, fueled by its potential to uncover new biomarkers and therapeutic targets.
SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING SERVICES AND TECHNOLOGIES MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS
The current landscape includes nearly 100 players offering diverse single cell sequencing services globally. North America leads in intellectual property growth related to these technologies, bolstered by grants totaling ~USD 1 billion since 2016. The market is poised to grow at ~17% annually over the next decade, driven by the rising demand for genomic data and upcoming technology advancements. Opportunities are well distributed across applications and regions.
SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS
Sequencing systems currently dominate the market share at 51%, although workflow instruments are predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of 34%. Academic and research institutions capture 60% of the market, with pharmaceutical companies following at 30%. Drug discovery is expected to claim a major share in future applications. Geographically, North America holds 50% of the market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Market Landscape: Single Cell Sequencing Service Providers
5. Market Landscape: Single Cell Sequencing Technology Providers
6. Single Cell Sequencing Technologies: Competitiveness Analysis
7. Company Profiles: Single Cell Sequencing Service Providers
8. Company Profiles: Single Cell Sequencing Technology Providers
9. Patent Analysis
10. Academic Grant Analysis
11. Recent Developments: Single Cell Sequencing Market
12. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
13. Conclusion
14. Executive Insights
15. Appendix I: Tabulated Data
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 10x Genomics
- 1CellBio
- Active Motif
- Admera Health
- Aelian Biotechnology
- Agency for Science Technology and Research
- Agilent Technologies
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Annoroad Gene Technology
- Australian Genome Research Facility
- Becton Dickinson
- BGI Genomics
- Bigelow Single Cell Genomics Centre
- Bioinformatics and Expression Analysis Core Facility (Karolinska Institutet)
- BioLegend
- Immudex
- Biomedical Research Core Facilities (University of Michigan Medical School)
- Biopolymers Facility (Harvard Medical School)
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biotech Research and Innovation Centre (University of Copenhagen)
- Biotechnology Center (University of Wisconsin-Madison)
- Broad Institute
- Bucher Biotec
- California Institute of Technology
- Cancer Genomics Center (University of Texas)
- Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute (University of Cambridge)
- CARTANA
- CD Genomics
- Cedars-Sinai Genomics Core
- Cell Biologics
- Cell Microsystems
- Cellarity
- CellChorus
- Celldom
- CellTool
- Cellular Research
- Celsee
- Celsius Therapeutics
- Center for Gastrointestinal Biology and Disease (University of North Carolina School of Medicine)
- Center for Genetic Medicine (Northwestern University)
- Center for Translational Genomics (Lund University)
- Centre for Genome-Enabled Biology and Medicine (University of Aberdeen)
- Centre for Health Genomics and Informatics (University of Calgary)
- Centro Nacional de Analisis Genomico
- Clearbridge BioMedics
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
- Columbia Genome Center (Columbia University)
- Core Facility Genomics (Amsterdam UMC)
- Core Immunology Lab (University of California)
- Covance
- Cytena
- Cytomos
- Cytosurge
- DNA Core Facility (University of Missouri)
- DNA Technologies Core (University of California Davis)
- Dolomite Bio
- Droplet Genomics
- Duke Molecular Physiology Institute
- Earlham Institute
- Eldan
- Enigma Life Sciences
- Epigenomics and DNA Sequencing Core Facility (NIH)
- Epinomics
- Exosomeplus
- FlowJo
- Fluidigm
- Fulgent Genetics
- Functional Genomics Center Zurich (University of Zurich)
- GenapSys
- Genentech
- Genetic Resources Core Facility (Johns Hopkins University)
- GENEWIZ
- Genome Quebec
- Genome Sequencing Service Center (Stanford University)
- Genome Technology Access Center (Washington University)
- GenomeScan
- Genomics Core Facility (European Molecular Biology Laboratory)
- Genomics Core Facility (Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics)
- Genomics Facility (University of Chicago)
- Genuity Science
- Gladstone Genomics Core
- Hangzhou Chengyuan Genomics
- Harvard College
- Harvard University
- Huntsman Cancer Institute (University of Utah)
- Illumina
- Imperial BRC Genomics Facility (Imperial College London)
- Imperial Life Sciences
- InCellDx
- Indiana University School of Medicine (Indiana University)
- Institute for Genome Sciences (University of Maryland School of Medicine)
- Institute for Molecular Bioscience (University of Queensland)
- Intermountain Healthcare
- Iowa Institute of Human Genetics (University of Iowa)
- IsoPlexis
- Johnson & Johnson
- Katholieke Universiteit Leuven
- Kinghorn Medical Center (Garvan-Weizmann Medical Center)
- LC Sciences
- LMU University Hospital
- LumaCyte
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- MedGenome
- MGI
- MilliporeSigma
- Minos Biosciences
- Mission Bio
- Monash Health Translation Product Medical Genomics Facility
- NanoString Technologies
- Nashville Biosciences
- Natera
- NeuroInDx
- nference
- Novogene
- Nucleome Informatics
- NXTGNT (Ghent University)
- OICR Genomics and Bioinformatics
- Onconova Therapeutics
- Ottawa Hospital Research Institute
- Oxford Genetics (University of Edinburgh)
- Oxford Genomics Centre (University of Oxford)
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pacific Biosciences
- Partek
- Peak Analysis and Automation
- Perelman School of Medicine (University of Pennsylvania)
- PerkinElmer
- Petri
- Pittsburgh Liver Research Centre (University of Pittsburgh)
- Princess Margaret Genomics Centre
- Proteona
- Psomagen
- QB3 Genomics (University of California, Berkeley)
- QIAGEN
- Quick Biology
- Ramaciotti Centre for Genomics
- ReadCoor
- Rockefeller University
- RootPath
- S2 Genomics
- Saban Research Institute
- Salk Institute of Biological Sciences
- Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute
- Scailyte
- SciLifeLab
- Scipio Bioscience
- Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Behavior (University of California)
- SeqLL
- SeqMatic
- Sequencing Core Facility (Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics)
- seqWell
- Singleron Biotechnologies
- Single Cell Analysis Facility (NCI Frederick Accessioning)
- Single Cell Discoveries
- Single Cell Genomics Core (Baylor College of Medicine)
- Single Cell Genomics Core (Brigham and Women's Hospital)
- Single Cell Sequencing Core - Department of Medicine (Boston University)
- Singlera Genomics
- SingulOmics
- Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research
- Spatial Transcriptomics
- Sphere Fluidics
- Split Bioscience
- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- Stanford University
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center (University of Miami)
- Takara Bio
- Technology Center for Genetics and Bioinformatics (University of California)
- Turku Bioscience (University of Turku)
- University of Auckland
- University of Buffalo Genomics and Bioinformatics Core
- University of California
- University of Helsinki
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- University of Oxford
- University of Texas
- UT Southwestern Medical Center (University of Texas)
- Vanderbilt Technologies for Advanced Genomics
- VIB Nucleomics Core (VIB)
- VyCAP
- WaferGen Bio-systems
- Wellcome Sanger Institute
- Wexner Medical Center (Ohio State University)
- Wistar Institute
- X Gen
- Yale Center for Genome Analysis (Yale School of Medicine)
- Yerkes National Primate Research Center (Emory University)
- Zephyrus Biosciences
- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qkl1x7
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