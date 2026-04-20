Single Cell Sequencing Market Outlook Report 2026-2035 - North America Dominates Market Share, Global Expansion Expected

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Cell Sequencing Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of System, End-user, Area of Application, and Key Geographies" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report features an extensive analysis of the market, focusing on market segments, systems, end-users, applications, and regions. Detailed insights include competitive landscape, company profiles, patents, grants, and recent developments. This comprehensive study addresses key questions about market size, growth factors, and competitive dynamics.

The report offers insightful revenue projections, market dynamics understanding, and strategic positions for stakeholders. It also includes additional benefits like complimentary PPT insights, Excel data packs, content customization, and report updates.

The single cell sequencing market, currently valued at USD 1.38 billion, is set to grow with a CAGR of 15% till 2035. Key market segments include Services, Technologies, Sequencing Systems, Workflow Instruments, and various end-users such as Academic and Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical Companies, and others. Among applications, Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, and Precision Medicine stand out as significant areas. Geographically, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World are noteworthy regions.



SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING MARKET: GROWTH AND TRENDS



Technological advances in genomics enable individualized drug development and therapy creation. Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has been instrumental, reducing sequencing costs dramatically over the years. However, NGS-based analyses are limited in gene expression data. The high-throughput single-cell analysis method offers deeper insights into cellular interactions. Single cell technologies surpass conventional genomic analyses by revealing intricate cell populations and developmental pathways, although adoption is challenged by data processing issues and cost. Initiatives like RNA-QC-Chain and Human Cell Atlas highlight the progress in this field. The market for scRNA-seq technology is expected to grow significantly, fueled by its potential to uncover new biomarkers and therapeutic targets.



SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING SERVICES AND TECHNOLOGIES MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS



The current landscape includes nearly 100 players offering diverse single cell sequencing services globally. North America leads in intellectual property growth related to these technologies, bolstered by grants totaling ~USD 1 billion since 2016. The market is poised to grow at ~17% annually over the next decade, driven by the rising demand for genomic data and upcoming technology advancements. Opportunities are well distributed across applications and regions.



SINGLE CELL SEQUENCING MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS



Sequencing systems currently dominate the market share at 51%, although workflow instruments are predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of 34%. Academic and research institutions capture 60% of the market, with pharmaceutical companies following at 30%. Drug discovery is expected to claim a major share in future applications. Geographically, North America holds 50% of the market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Market Landscape: Single Cell Sequencing Service Providers

5. Market Landscape: Single Cell Sequencing Technology Providers

6. Single Cell Sequencing Technologies: Competitiveness Analysis

7. Company Profiles: Single Cell Sequencing Service Providers

8. Company Profiles: Single Cell Sequencing Technology Providers

9. Patent Analysis

10. Academic Grant Analysis

11. Recent Developments: Single Cell Sequencing Market

12. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

13. Conclusion

14. Executive Insights

15. Appendix I: Tabulated Data

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

10x Genomics

1CellBio

Active Motif

Admera Health

Aelian Biotechnology

Agency for Science Technology and Research

Agilent Technologies

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Annoroad Gene Technology

Australian Genome Research Facility

Becton Dickinson

BGI Genomics

Bigelow Single Cell Genomics Centre

Bioinformatics and Expression Analysis Core Facility (Karolinska Institutet)

BioLegend

Immudex

Biomedical Research Core Facilities (University of Michigan Medical School)

Biopolymers Facility (Harvard Medical School)

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biotech Research and Innovation Centre (University of Copenhagen)

Biotechnology Center (University of Wisconsin-Madison)

Broad Institute

Bucher Biotec

California Institute of Technology

Cancer Genomics Center (University of Texas)

Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute (University of Cambridge)

CARTANA

CD Genomics

Cedars-Sinai Genomics Core

Cell Biologics

Cell Microsystems

Cellarity

CellChorus

Celldom

CellTool

Cellular Research

Celsee

Celsius Therapeutics

Center for Gastrointestinal Biology and Disease (University of North Carolina School of Medicine)

Center for Genetic Medicine (Northwestern University)

Center for Translational Genomics (Lund University)

Centre for Genome-Enabled Biology and Medicine (University of Aberdeen)

Centre for Health Genomics and Informatics (University of Calgary)

Centro Nacional de Analisis Genomico

Clearbridge BioMedics

Cleveland Clinic

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Columbia Genome Center (Columbia University)

Core Facility Genomics (Amsterdam UMC)

Core Immunology Lab (University of California)

Covance

Cytena

Cytomos

Cytosurge

DNA Core Facility (University of Missouri)

DNA Technologies Core (University of California Davis)

Dolomite Bio

Droplet Genomics

Duke Molecular Physiology Institute

Earlham Institute

Eldan

Enigma Life Sciences

Epigenomics and DNA Sequencing Core Facility (NIH)

Epinomics

Exosomeplus

FlowJo

Fluidigm

Fulgent Genetics

Functional Genomics Center Zurich (University of Zurich)

GenapSys

Genentech

Genetic Resources Core Facility (Johns Hopkins University)

GENEWIZ

Genome Quebec

Genome Sequencing Service Center (Stanford University)

Genome Technology Access Center (Washington University)

GenomeScan

Genomics Core Facility (European Molecular Biology Laboratory)

Genomics Core Facility (Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics)

Genomics Facility (University of Chicago)

Genuity Science

Gladstone Genomics Core

Hangzhou Chengyuan Genomics

Harvard College

Harvard University

Huntsman Cancer Institute (University of Utah)

Illumina

Imperial BRC Genomics Facility (Imperial College London)

Imperial Life Sciences

InCellDx

Indiana University School of Medicine (Indiana University)

Institute for Genome Sciences (University of Maryland School of Medicine)

Institute for Molecular Bioscience (University of Queensland)

Intermountain Healthcare

Iowa Institute of Human Genetics (University of Iowa)

IsoPlexis

Johnson & Johnson

Katholieke Universiteit Leuven

Kinghorn Medical Center (Garvan-Weizmann Medical Center)

LC Sciences

LMU University Hospital

LumaCyte

Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

MedGenome

MGI

MilliporeSigma

Minos Biosciences

Mission Bio

Monash Health Translation Product Medical Genomics Facility

NanoString Technologies

Nashville Biosciences

Natera

NeuroInDx

nference

Novogene

Nucleome Informatics

NXTGNT (Ghent University)

OICR Genomics and Bioinformatics

Onconova Therapeutics

Ottawa Hospital Research Institute

Oxford Genetics (University of Edinburgh)

Oxford Genomics Centre (University of Oxford)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pacific Biosciences

Partek

Peak Analysis and Automation

Perelman School of Medicine (University of Pennsylvania)

PerkinElmer

Petri

Pittsburgh Liver Research Centre (University of Pittsburgh)

Princess Margaret Genomics Centre

Proteona

Psomagen

QB3 Genomics (University of California, Berkeley)

QIAGEN

Quick Biology

Ramaciotti Centre for Genomics

ReadCoor

Rockefeller University

RootPath

S2 Genomics

Saban Research Institute

Salk Institute of Biological Sciences

Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute

Scailyte

SciLifeLab

Scipio Bioscience

Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Behavior (University of California)

SeqLL

SeqMatic

Sequencing Core Facility (Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics)

seqWell

Singleron Biotechnologies

Single Cell Analysis Facility (NCI Frederick Accessioning)

Single Cell Discoveries

Single Cell Genomics Core (Baylor College of Medicine)

Single Cell Genomics Core (Brigham and Women's Hospital)

Single Cell Sequencing Core - Department of Medicine (Boston University)

Singlera Genomics

SingulOmics

Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research

Spatial Transcriptomics

Sphere Fluidics

Split Bioscience

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Stanford University

Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center (University of Miami)

Takara Bio

Technology Center for Genetics and Bioinformatics (University of California)

Turku Bioscience (University of Turku)

University of Auckland

University of Buffalo Genomics and Bioinformatics Core

University of California

University of Helsinki

University of Kansas Medical Center

University of Oxford

University of Texas

UT Southwestern Medical Center (University of Texas)

Vanderbilt Technologies for Advanced Genomics

VIB Nucleomics Core (VIB)

VyCAP

WaferGen Bio-systems

Wellcome Sanger Institute

Wexner Medical Center (Ohio State University)

Wistar Institute

X Gen

Yale Center for Genome Analysis (Yale School of Medicine)

Yerkes National Primate Research Center (Emory University)

Zephyrus Biosciences

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals

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