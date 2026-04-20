Right To Food to Celebrate Launch of New National Hub in Downtown East Toronto

Toronto, ON, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right To Food is celebrating the launch of its new national office and community food centre at 340 Gerrard Street East, a vibrant hub that nurtures belonging, community building, and advocacy for much needed income and social policy change.

The space is home to Sumac Community Food Centre (CFC), which joins Right To Food’s roster of 17 other community food centres across the country: welcoming spaces where people come together to meet their neighbours over healthy meals, share skills in the kitchen and garden, connect to other community resources and find their voices on the issues that affect their lives. Sumac CFC is excited to join with other important organizations in downtown east Toronto to continue to build greater equity and inclusion.

“This galvanizing new space represents a collective commitment to good food, health, community and dignity, “ said Right To Food CEO and Co-Founder Nick Saul. ”At a time of historic levels of food insecurity nationwide, and deep stress and uncertainty among so many of our neighbours, we’re working to ensure everyone has a dignified seat at the table,”

Right now in Canada, over 10 million people are food insecure - 1 in 4 - including 2.5 million children.

Right To Food’s national headquarters occupies the top floor of the 3-storey building, serving as an incubator for sector research and development, as well as a gathering space for frontline leaders to share knowledge and return to their communities with new strategies and tools to advance food security.

The space is also home to Right To Food’s Poverty Action Unit (PAU), which brings together national data and lived experience to drive concrete advocacy aimed at reducing poverty, food insecurity and inequality.

The extensive renovation of the building—a former mattress factory built in 1912—was made possible by the extraordinary generosity of supporters who collectively raised $24 million. The capital campaign was led by Tony Arrell, Chairman of Burgundy Asset Management.

The official opening and ribbon cutting will take place as a drop-in event, welcoming community members, donors, partners, volunteers and media to explore the space and meet the people who bring it to life.

Event Details:

Location: 340 Gerrard Street East, Toronto

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Time: 4:00–7:00 p.m. (drop-in) - Ribbon Cutting and Opening Remarks at 4:30pm

Media attending will have access to:

- Interviews with leadership from Right To Food

- Conversations with program staff and community members

- Visuals of the space and programming in action

Government representatives will be in attendance.

Media RSVP: hani@righttofood.ca

About Right To Food

Right To Food is a national organization transforming the way we address food insecurity through an innovative, dignity-first model. With our 450 partners across the country, we create respectful spaces where people can access healthy food, build skills, find community, and advocate for more inclusive public policy. Founded in 2012 as Community Food Centres Canada, Right To Food will continue to lead a cross-country commitment to good food for all.

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