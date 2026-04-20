DCHFA Opens Applications for the 2026 Todd A. Lee Scholarship, Investing in the Future of Affordable Housing

Washington, D.C., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has launched the 2026 Todd A. Lee Scholarship. Todd A. Lee served as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of DCHFA from 2016 to 2020. Throughout his career, he focused on innovation, infrastructure and process improvement, and real estate finance. He joined DCHFA to make a lasting impact on the District through the preservation and construction of affordable and workforce housing. “The Todd A. Lee Scholarship reflects DCHFA’s commitment to developing the next generation of affordable housing professionals who will help shape strong, equitable communities,” stated Christopher E. Donald, Executive Director of DCHFA. “By investing in students today, we honor Todd Lee’s legacy and ensure the future of affordable housing leadership.”

As an extension of the Lee legacy, DCHFA launched the scholarship in 2020 for students aspiring to pursue careers in the affordable housing field. Since its inception, 23 recipients (including repeat awardees) have received the scholarship. “By studying real estate development, I gain comprehensive skills that I can apply in my daily work, which improves operational efficiency, strategic decision-making, and overall property performance,” said Sade Boyea, 2024 and 2025 Todd A. Lee Scholarship recipient.

Applicants for the Todd A. Lee Scholarship must meet the following criteria:

Have completed at minimum their sophomore year of study at an accredited college or university or be enrolled at minimum in a three-quarter or full-time graduate program.

Be matriculating in a Bachelor’s or Master’s of Science or Arts program at an accredited four-year university or graduate school.

Have declared a major or course of study in Real Estate Development, Real Property Management, Mortgage Finance, Business, Engineering, Architecture, Computer Science, Community Development, Economic Development, and/or a construction-related field.

Be a resident of the District of Columbia or demonstrate prior long-term District residency by providing an official transcript reflecting residency, school attendance, and graduation from a District of Columbia high school.

The minimum scholarship award is $5,000. Selected recipients will be notified during the summer.

For complete eligibility criteria and to apply for the 2026 Todd A. Lee Scholarship, visit:

https://www.dchfa.org/todd-lee-scholarship/

The Todd A. Lee Scholarship application portal will close on June 1, 2026.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is an S&P AA- rated issuer, serving Washington, D.C.’s residents for 45 years. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for D.C. residents to transform their lives. We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities. The Agency operates from a core set of values: Leadership*Excellence*Community Focus*Integrity*Collaboration *Innovation