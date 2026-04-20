Stiltz Homelifts Opens First U.S. Showroom in Denver, Showcasing Innovative Home Elevator Solutions

Bethlehem, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stiltz Homelifts, a global provider of residential mobility solutions, has officially opened its first U.S. showroom in Denver, marking a major milestone in the company’s expansion across the United States.

Located at 7100 Broadway, Unit B1-N, the new showroom provides an immersive, hands-on experience where visitors can explore Stiltz’s compact home elevators through live, rideable demonstrations. The space is designed to give homeowners, caregivers, and industry professionals a closer look at how the company’s technology supports accessibility, mobility, and independent living. Unlike traditional home elevators, Stiltz homelifts are self-supporting and do not require a shaft, machine room, or major construction, allowing for faster installation and a smaller footprint within the home.

“Opening our first U.S. showroom is an exciting step forward for Stiltz as we continue to grow our presence nationwide,” said Rick Hirschhaut, president of Stiltz USA. “Denver is a vibrant and innovative community, making it the ideal location to introduce more people to our homelift solutions and the impact they can have on everyday life.”

The showroom officially opened on April 16 with a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Colorado Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, alongside company leadership and local community representatives.

“The opening of this business represents a meaningful advancement in Colorado’s aging and disability community,” said Lt. Governor Primavera. “These easy-to-install homelifts reflect our shared commitment to building a Colorado where everyone has the opportunity to live with dignity and independence in the community of their choosing.”

The event welcomed guests from across the Denver area for live demonstrations, guided tours, and educational opportunities to learn more about Stiltz’s lift solutions. Guests also participated in giveaways, including a $1,000 Stiltz gift card for every attendee and a prize wheel offering the chance to win 50% off a Stiltz Homelift.

“Our homelifts are designed to fit seamlessly into everyday homes without the need for major renovations,” said Hirschhaut. “But more importantly, they give families a way to plan ahead so they can stay in the homes they love, maintain their independence, and continue living comfortably as their needs evolve.”

The Denver showroom is now open to the public and will serve as a hub for product demonstrations, consultations, and ongoing community engagement. This growth reflects broader nationwide demand for solutions that support safe, accessible living, with more than 10,000 Stiltz homelifts installed across the United States to date.

For more information, visit www.stiltzlifts.com.

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About Stiltz Homelifts

Stiltz Homelifts is an award-winning manufacturer, distributor, and installer of innovative home elevators. Stiltz serves customers across the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide, with more than 20,000 lifts installed since its founding in the U.K. in 2010. Every 18 minutes, a Stiltz Homelift is installed somewhere in the world. The company’s space-saving, design-forward elevators make life easier, safer, and more convenient. Stiltz has also received the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval, underscoring its commitment to quality and reliability. Built on a foundation of trust, Stiltz delivers exceptional customer care from installation to ongoing support so people can move freely between floors in the homes they love.

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