Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Report 2026-2030 with Detailed Company Profiles, Grant Analyses, Partnership Evaluations and More

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The immune checkpoint inhibitors market, valued at USD 62 billion currently, is projected to reach USD 246 billion by 2035, with a strong CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by multiple factors such as advancements in cancer therapeutics and increasing cancer incidence worldwide.
Segmentation and Analysis
The market is segmented based on immune checkpoint proteins, target disease indications, therapeutic modalities, routes of administration, and geographical regions.
- Type of Immune Checkpoint Proteins: PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4, and others.
- Target Disease Indications: Cancer types including lung, breast, bladder, cervical, colorectal, melanoma, and Hodgkin lymphoma.
- Therapeutic Modality: Antibody fragments, monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, and other modalities.
- Route of Administration: Intravenous, subcutaneous, intracellular, among others.
- Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Growth and Trends
Cancer remains a leading cause of death globally, with the WHO estimating a 70% rise in new cases in the next 20 years. Traditional treatments suffer from limitations in advanced cancer stages, while immune checkpoint therapies provide a new avenue of treatment by preventing tumors from circumventing immune responses. Immune checkpoint inhibitors like Yervoy (ipilimumab) have marked a significant breakthrough. Despite the effectiveness of current PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors, resistance remains a challenge in specific patient populations.
Advancements in research have identified additional inhibitory and stimulatory receptors, which are in use for developing next-generation therapies. There is growing interest in combinatorial therapies that leverage immune checkpoint blockades and co-stimulatory signals, showing potential in treating autoimmune diseases as well.
Market Insights
Key findings highlight the importance of clinical trial designs that drive successful therapeutic outcomes. Over 3,600 trials worldwide have focused on PD-1/PD-L1 targeting immune checkpoint inhibitors, noted in more than 450 scientific articles. New molecular entity trials aim to improve treatment response, focusing on long-term outcomes and toxicity management across diverse patient groups.
Key Industry Players: Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Incyte, Novartis, Trillium Therapeutics.
Research Coverage and Market Opportunities:
- In-depth analysis of key market segments including immune checkpoint targets, therapeutic modalities, and geographical distribution.
- Comprehensive market landscape evaluation of pipeline molecules and clinical trials.
- Reporting includes detailed company profiles, grant analyses, partnership evaluations, and a competitiveness analysis on biological targets.
- The report addresses key industry questions, such as the number of companies engaged in the market and factors influencing market evolution.
- Reasons to buy this report include detailed revenue projections and competitive landscape insights.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AbbVie
- AbClon
- Abeome
- ABL Bio
- Abpro
- Acerta Pharma
- Acrus Biosciences
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- AdoRx Therapeutics
- Aduro Biotech
- Advaxis
- Agenus
- Agios Pharmaceuticals
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Allergan
- Alligator Bioscience
- Alpine Immune Sciences
- ALX Oncology
- Amgen
- Angel Therapeutics
- Anvil Biosciences (The company has been acquired)
- Apexigen
- Apogenix
- Aptevo Therapeutics
- Arch Oncology
- Arcus Biosciences
- ArQule
- Astellas Pharma
- Astex Pharmaceuticals
- AstraZeneca
- Atridia
- Aurigene Discovery Technologies
- Avacta Life Sciences
- Bach BioSciences
- BeiGene
- BinDeBio Group
- BIOCAD
- Biodextris
- BioNTech
- Bio-Techne
- Black Belt Therapeutics
- BliNK Biomedical
- bluebird bio
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boston Medical Center
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Calithera Biosciences
- CALIXAR
- CASI Pharmaceuticals
- Catalent Biologics
- Celgene
- Celldex Therapeutics
- Center for Applied Medical Research
- Centrose
- Checkpoint Therapeutics
- China National Biotec Group
- CleveXel Pharma
- Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Compass Therapeutics
- Compugen
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals
- Crescendo Biologics
- CStone Pharmaceuticals
- Curis
- D5Pharma
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Distributed Bio
- DNAtrix
- Domain Therapeutics
- Dova Pharmaceuticals
- Dualogics
- Eisai
- Eli Lilly
- Elpiscience Biopharma
- ELSALYS BIOTECH
- EMulate Therapeutics
- EpicentRx
- FF Pharmaceuticals
- Five Prime Therapeutics
- Forty Seven
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center
- F-star
- Gateway Biologics
- Genentech
- Genmab
- Genomics Medicine Ireland
- Genosco
- GigaGen
- Gilead Sciences
- Glaxosmithkline
- Glenmark
- Glycotope
- Hanmi Pharmaceutical
- HanX Biopharmaceuticals
- Heat Biologics
- Hrain Biotechnology
- Hummingbird Bioscience
- IGM Biosciences
- I-Mab Biopharma
- Immatics
- ImmuneOncia Therapeutics
- ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals
- ImmuNext
- Impetis Biosciences
- Incyte
- Inhibrx
- Innate Pharma
- Innovent Biologics
- Institute for Research in Biomedicine
- InteRNA Technologies
- International Myeloma Foundation
- IO Biotech
- iOnctura
- iTeos Therapeutics
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical
- JN Biosciences
- Johns Hopkins University
- Johnson & Johnson
- Juventas Cell Therapy
- KAHR Medical
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
- Kite Pharma
- Kleo Pharmaceuticals
- Kymab
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Leap Therapeutics
- LG Chem
- LifeArc
- Lynkcell
- Macrocure
- MacroGenics
- Marino Biotechnology
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- MedImmune
- Merck
- Merus
- Moderna
- Molecular Partners
- Molecular Templates
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals
- Morphiex
- MorphoSys
- Mount Sinai Innovation Partners
- Nanjing Chia Tai Tianqing
- National Cancer Institute
- National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute
- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering
- National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research
- National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
- National Institute of Neurological Disorders
- NavarraBiomed-Biomedical Research Centre
- Navigen
- Neon Therapeutics
- NewLink Genetics
- NextCure
- Novartis
- Novimmune
- Numab Therapeutics
- Ogeda
- OncoArendi Therapeutics
- Oncotelic
- Ono Pharmaceutical
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals
- OSE Immunotherapeutics
- Palobiofarma
- Pandion Therapeutics
- Paradigm Shift Therapeutics
- Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy
- Pascal Biosciences
- Peloton Therapeutics
- PeptiDream
- PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou)
- Pfizer
- PharmAbcine
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals
- Pinze Lifetechnology
- Potenza Therapeutics
- PsiOxus Therapeutics
- Roche
- Rubius Therapeutics
- Sanofi
- Sanquin
- Seattle Genetics
- Shanghai GeneChem
- Shattuck Labs
- Shire
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Stanford University
- Surface Oncology
- Sutro Biopharma
- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
- Symphogen
- Synthon International Holding
- Syros Pharmaceuticals
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Tarus Therapeutics
- Tempest Therapeutics
- TESARO
- TG Therapeutics
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Tottori University
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals
- Trellis Biosciences
- TRIGR Therapeutics
- Trillium Therapeutics
- Tsinghua University
- Union Stem Cell & Gene Engineering
- University of California San Francisco
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, San Diego
- University of Minnesota
- Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology
- Valo Therapeutics
- Viela Bio
- ViraTherapeutics
- Vivoryon Therapeutics
- Washington University
- Waterstone Hanxbio
- Xencor
- XOMA
- Y-Biologics
- Yale Cancer Center
- Yale University
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics
- Yuhan Pharmaceuticals
- Zai Lab
- Zymeworks
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9lz8dj
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