Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Report 2026-2030 with Detailed Company Profiles, Grant Analyses, Partnership Evaluations and More

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The immune checkpoint inhibitors market, valued at USD 62 billion currently, is projected to reach USD 246 billion by 2035, with a strong CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by multiple factors such as advancements in cancer therapeutics and increasing cancer incidence worldwide.

Segmentation and Analysis

The market is segmented based on immune checkpoint proteins, target disease indications, therapeutic modalities, routes of administration, and geographical regions.

Type of Immune Checkpoint Proteins: PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4, and others.

PD-1, PD-L1, CTLA-4, and others. Target Disease Indications: Cancer types including lung, breast, bladder, cervical, colorectal, melanoma, and Hodgkin lymphoma.

Cancer types including lung, breast, bladder, cervical, colorectal, melanoma, and Hodgkin lymphoma. Therapeutic Modality: Antibody fragments, monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, and other modalities.

Antibody fragments, monoclonal antibodies, small molecules, and other modalities. Route of Administration: Intravenous, subcutaneous, intracellular, among others.

Intravenous, subcutaneous, intracellular, among others. Geographical Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Growth and Trends

Cancer remains a leading cause of death globally, with the WHO estimating a 70% rise in new cases in the next 20 years. Traditional treatments suffer from limitations in advanced cancer stages, while immune checkpoint therapies provide a new avenue of treatment by preventing tumors from circumventing immune responses. Immune checkpoint inhibitors like Yervoy (ipilimumab) have marked a significant breakthrough. Despite the effectiveness of current PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors, resistance remains a challenge in specific patient populations.

Advancements in research have identified additional inhibitory and stimulatory receptors, which are in use for developing next-generation therapies. There is growing interest in combinatorial therapies that leverage immune checkpoint blockades and co-stimulatory signals, showing potential in treating autoimmune diseases as well.

Market Insights

Key findings highlight the importance of clinical trial designs that drive successful therapeutic outcomes. Over 3,600 trials worldwide have focused on PD-1/PD-L1 targeting immune checkpoint inhibitors, noted in more than 450 scientific articles. New molecular entity trials aim to improve treatment response, focusing on long-term outcomes and toxicity management across diverse patient groups.

Key Industry Players: Bristol-Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Incyte, Novartis, Trillium Therapeutics.

Research Coverage and Market Opportunities:

In-depth analysis of key market segments including immune checkpoint targets, therapeutic modalities, and geographical distribution.

Comprehensive market landscape evaluation of pipeline molecules and clinical trials.

Reporting includes detailed company profiles, grant analyses, partnership evaluations, and a competitiveness analysis on biological targets.

The report addresses key industry questions, such as the number of companies engaged in the market and factors influencing market evolution.

Reasons to buy this report include detailed revenue projections and competitive landscape insights.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AbbVie

AbClon

Abeome

ABL Bio

Abpro

Acerta Pharma

Acrus Biosciences

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Adaptive Biotechnologies

AdoRx Therapeutics

Aduro Biotech

Advaxis

Agenus

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Alligator Bioscience

Alpine Immune Sciences

ALX Oncology

Amgen

Angel Therapeutics

Anvil Biosciences (The company has been acquired)

Apexigen

Apogenix

Aptevo Therapeutics

Arch Oncology

Arcus Biosciences

ArQule

Astellas Pharma

Astex Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

Atridia

Aurigene Discovery Technologies

Avacta Life Sciences

Bach BioSciences

BeiGene

BinDeBio Group

BIOCAD

Biodextris

BioNTech

Bio-Techne

Black Belt Therapeutics

BliNK Biomedical

bluebird bio

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Medical Center

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Calithera Biosciences

CALIXAR

CASI Pharmaceuticals

Catalent Biologics

Celgene

Celldex Therapeutics

Center for Applied Medical Research

Centrose

Checkpoint Therapeutics

China National Biotec Group

CleveXel Pharma

Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Compass Therapeutics

Compugen

Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Crescendo Biologics

CStone Pharmaceuticals

Curis

D5Pharma

Daiichi Sankyo

Distributed Bio

DNAtrix

Domain Therapeutics

Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dualogics

Eisai

Eli Lilly

Elpiscience Biopharma

ELSALYS BIOTECH

EMulate Therapeutics

EpicentRx

FF Pharmaceuticals

Five Prime Therapeutics

Forty Seven

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

F-star

Gateway Biologics

Genentech

Genmab

Genomics Medicine Ireland

Genosco

GigaGen

Gilead Sciences

Glaxosmithkline

Glenmark

Glycotope

Hanmi Pharmaceutical

HanX Biopharmaceuticals

Heat Biologics

Hrain Biotechnology

Hummingbird Bioscience

IGM Biosciences

I-Mab Biopharma

Immatics

ImmuneOncia Therapeutics

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals

ImmuNext

Impetis Biosciences

Incyte

Inhibrx

Innate Pharma

Innovent Biologics

Institute for Research in Biomedicine

InteRNA Technologies

International Myeloma Foundation

IO Biotech

iOnctura

iTeos Therapeutics

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Jiangxi Qingfeng Pharmaceutical

JN Biosciences

Johns Hopkins University

Johnson & Johnson

Juventas Cell Therapy

KAHR Medical

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kite Pharma

Kleo Pharmaceuticals

Kymab

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Leap Therapeutics

LG Chem

LifeArc

Lynkcell

Macrocure

MacroGenics

Marino Biotechnology

Massachusetts General Hospital

MedImmune

Merck

Merus

Moderna

Molecular Partners

Molecular Templates

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Morphiex

MorphoSys

Mount Sinai Innovation Partners

Nanjing Chia Tai Tianqing

National Cancer Institute

National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering

National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research

National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

National Institute of Neurological Disorders

NavarraBiomed-Biomedical Research Centre

Navigen

Neon Therapeutics

NewLink Genetics

NextCure

Novartis

Novimmune

Numab Therapeutics

Ogeda

OncoArendi Therapeutics

Oncotelic

Ono Pharmaceutical

ORIC Pharmaceuticals

OSE Immunotherapeutics

Palobiofarma

Pandion Therapeutics

Paradigm Shift Therapeutics

Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

Pascal Biosciences

Peloton Therapeutics

PeptiDream

PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou)

Pfizer

PharmAbcine

Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pinze Lifetechnology

Potenza Therapeutics

PsiOxus Therapeutics

Roche

Rubius Therapeutics

Sanofi

Sanquin

Seattle Genetics

Shanghai GeneChem

Shattuck Labs

Shire

Sorrento Therapeutics

Stanford University

Surface Oncology

Sutro Biopharma

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Symphogen

Synthon International Holding

Syros Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Tarus Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics

TESARO

TG Therapeutics

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Tottori University

TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Trellis Biosciences

TRIGR Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics

Tsinghua University

Union Stem Cell & Gene Engineering

University of California San Francisco

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, San Diego

University of Minnesota

Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology

Valo Therapeutics

Viela Bio

ViraTherapeutics

Vivoryon Therapeutics

Washington University

Waterstone Hanxbio

Xencor

XOMA

Y-Biologics

Yale Cancer Center

Yale University

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Yuhan Pharmaceuticals

Zai Lab

Zymeworks

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