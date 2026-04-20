Prediction Markets Conference 2026 to Convene Top Traders and Builders in Las Vegas This April

Las Vegas, NV, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prediction Markets Conference 2026 will take place from April 22-24 at MEET in Downtown Las Vegas, bringing together leading founders, traders, investors, and researchers from across the ecosystem.

As prediction markets gain traction as tools for real-time forecasting and price discovery, the event will convene 300 of the most active participants, offering high-signal discussions alongside curated networking and partnership-driven engagement.

Presented by Delphi Markets and supported by Diamond Sponsor SafeBets, the event is backed by key industry players driving the next phase of growth in prediction markets.

The conference will feature top traders actively shaping the market, including Domer and Scottilicious, alongside a broad lineup of founders, operators, and industry leaders from Delphi Markets, PredictIt, EDGE Markets, UCLA, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Zerohash, including contributors with backgrounds at Google and Metaculus, among others.

In addition to keynotes and panels, attendees will have access to curated networking experiences designed to connect capital, infrastructure, and talent across the space.

“Prediction markets are moving from the edges of the internet to becoming critical infrastructure for how we understand uncertainty,” said Ish Milly, Founder of Prediction Markets Conference. “As capital, data, and attention converge around these platforms, the ability to price real-world outcomes in real time is becoming increasingly valuable. This conference brings together the people building and participating in that shift.”

About Prediction Markets Conference

Prediction Markets Conference is a global event bringing together leading builders, traders, investors, and researchers to explore the future of forecasting, market design, and decentralized intelligence.

For attendance details and the full list of 2026 speakers and partners, visit:

https://predictionmarketsconference.com/

