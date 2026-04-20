Weekly report share buyback from April 13 to April 17, 2026

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 13, 2026, to April 17, 2026.

These transactions were carried out as part of the buyback program with a discretionary mandate carried out by an investment services provider making decisions relating to the acquisition of Technip Energies shares independently.

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 4/13/2026 NL0014559478 20,306 39.3949 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 4/14/2026 NL0014559478 20,067 39.8655 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 4/15/2026 NL0014559478 19,654 39.8401 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 4/16/2026 NL0014559478 19,981 40.0363 XPAR TECHNIP ENERGIES NV 724500FLODI49NSCIP70 4/17/2026 NL0014559478 20,141 39.7185 XPAR TOTAL 100,149 39.769605

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the shares purchases, please refer to the detailed declaration available on:

https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/publications-regulated-information/notice-trading-own-shares.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations Phillip Lindsay Jason Hyonne Vice-President Investor Relations Press Relations & Social Media Manager Tel: +44 207 585 5051 Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89 Email: Phillip Lindsay Email: Jason Hyonne

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