Cyber A.I. Group Appoints Irving Bruckstein as Chief Executive Officer

LONDON and MIAMI and NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI” or the “Company”), a global emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the development of next-generation market disruptive AI-driven Cybersecurity technology, today announced the appointment of Irving Bruckstein as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bruckstein brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in enterprise IT, cybersecurity, infrastructure and global technology strategy.

As CEO, Mr. Bruckstein will lead CyberAI’s strategic direction, overseeing the execution of the Company’s acquisition initiatives, scaling its global operations and accelerating the commercialization of its proprietary CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 platform. His appointment marks a significant milestone as CyberAI advances toward its near-term growth objectives and long-term capital markets strategy.

CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 represents a transformative evolution in cybersecurity, designed to deliver intelligent, adaptive and proactive protection for enterprise environments. The platform is focused on monetizing CyberAI’s proprietary intellectual property while delivering comprehensive, cost-effective cybersecurity solutions to middle market companies worldwide. This initiative remains central to CyberAI’s objective of achieving significant revenue scale.

“Appointing Irving as Chief Executive Officer is a defining moment for CyberAI,” said A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Executive Chairman of CyberAI. “He brings a powerful combination of technical expertise, operational discipline and strategic vision. Irving has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead complex organizations through growth and transformation and we are confident in his ability to guide CyberAI through its next phase of expansion.”

Mr. Bruckstein previously served as Chief Information Officer and CISO at Washington College, where he led the enterprise-wide cybersecurity modernization and regulatory compliance initiatives, including GLBA, FERPA and HIPAA. He also previously served on the Board of Directors of MDREN and the Cybersecurity Intelligence Authority. His prior experience includes senior leadership roles at Salve Regina University, NYU and Columbia University, as well as extensive work across international markets.

“Cyber A.I. Group represents a unique convergence of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and scalable infrastructure,” said Mr. Bruckstein. “I am excited to step into the role of CEO at such an important inflection point for the Company. The opportunity to build a global platform through both strategic acquisitions and organic innovation is compelling and I look forward to working with the team to execute on this vision and deliver long-term value.”

During his tenure at NYU, Mr. Bruckstein led global technology services and played a key role in the $2.4 billion development of NYU’s Abu Dhabi campus, overseeing large-scale infrastructure deployment and systems integration. At Columbia University, he managed a significant technology portfolio and led major modernization initiatives, including virtualization, VoIP and advanced data infrastructure implementation.

Mr. Bruckstein holds both an M.S. and B.S. in Computer Science from Hofstra University and has served on numerous advisory boards and technology councils, including his current role on Cisco’s Higher Education Advisory Council. His deep expertise in cybersecurity, enterprise systems and global IT operations positions him well to lead CyberAI through its next stage of growth.

As part of his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Bruckstein is heavily focused on the acceleration of CyberAI’s organic growth initiatives. CyberAI aims to drive revenue through its CyberAI Sentinel 2.0 offering and a broader suite of strategic cybersecurity solutions designed to address the evolving needs of middle market enterprises. For more information on CyberAI’s business offerings, please visit: services.cyberaigroup.io

CyberAI’s broader growth strategy is also anchored by a disciplined buy-and-build M&A model, targeting established, high-performing companies within the cybersecurity and IT services sectors. The Company seeks to partner with business owners looking to scale their platforms as part of a larger, integrated global organization, while preserving operational excellence and driving synergies across its portfolio. To learn more about CyberAI’s acquisition strategy and opportunities for partnership, please visit: acquisitions.cyberaigroup.io

About Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. (“CyberAI”), formed in the US, and its UK-based wholly owned subsidiary Cyber A.I. Group LTD, are a next-generation technology company pioneering the development of advanced proprietary platforms at the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. With a mission to redefine how organizations protect, predict and respond to digital threats, CyberAI is positioning patent pending technologies that enable autonomous threat detection, adaptive risk mitigation and intelligent system resilience across enterprise and cloud environments as a low-cost alternative for small and medium-sized businesses. At the core of CyberAI’s innovation is a team of world-class technologists, data scientists and Cybersecurity experts dedicated to creating breakthrough solutions that are scalable, secure and globally deployable. The Company’s technologies are designed to address the most urgent and complex challenges facing today’s digital infrastructure, from AI-driven security orchestration to autonomous anomaly detection and predictive analytics for critical systems. CyberAI’s commitment to continuous innovation and deep IP development is positioning it at the critical intersection of AI and the global Cybersecurity landscape. By fusing Artificial Intelligence with real-world cyber defense expertise, the Company aims to set new standards for intelligent infrastructure protection and digital trust.

In addition to the highly accelerated Advanced Technology programs, the Company is also engaged in the acquisition and management of Cybersecurity and IT services firms on a global basis pursuant to a Buy & Build business model. In addition to the Company’s AI initiatives, the Company’s objective is to acquire and consolidate multiple IT services companies targeting a minimum of $100 million in annualized revenues in the next 12 to 18 months. This Buy & Build strategy provides CyberAI with maximum flexibility for diversification and risk management as it addresses fast-moving market opportunities. Those IT services companies acquired will be transformed into next-generation Cybersecurity companies and also provide the Company with a significant number of “captive customers” offering the Company’s array of proprietary AI-driven Cybersecurity technologies. For more information, please visit: cyberaigroup.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding growth plans, acquisitions, product commercialization, integration and prospective capital-markets activities. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. CyberAI undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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