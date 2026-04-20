University of Western States Launches Bold New Visual Identity to Reflect Future of Whole Person Health Education

PORTLAND, Ore., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- University of Western States (UWS) today unveiled a bold new visual identity, alongside a fully redesigned website, signaling a new chapter in its evolution as a leader in whole-person health education.

The refreshed identity brings new clarity and energy to UWS’ more than 120-year legacy – highlighting its commitment to rigorous, evidence-based education and its distinct focus on integrated, human-centered care. To learn more about the thinking behind the new visual identity and what it represents for the future of UWS, visit https://www.uws.edu/new-era/.

“This is a defining moment for University of Western States,” said Nathan Long, Ed.D., president of UWS. “Our new brand reflects the strength of who we are today and the future we are building – preparing purpose-driven health professionals to deliver care that sees and serves the whole person.”

At the center of the new brand is a reimagined logo that visually expresses the university’s mission and approach. A bold “W” anchors the designs, while a subtle human form reinforces UWS’ commitment to human-centered care. A flowing “S” shape introduces a sense of movement and alignment, and a circular element represents the concept of whole-person health.

The university’s signature purple remains a defining feature, now refined into a deeper, more sophisticated plum tone. This is complemented by a modernized secondary palette that brings greater flexibility, vibrancy, and consistency across how UWS presents itself.

The launch also introduces a fully redesigned website, built to deliver a more intuitive, engaging, and accessible experience. With streamlined navigation and a restructured content approach, the new site makes it easier for prospective students, current learners, and partners to explore programs, understand outcomes, and connect with the UWS approach to health education.

“University of Western States continues to lead in whole-person health, and this new identity reflects both its legacy and its forward momentum,” said Michael Horowitz, Ph.D., chancellor of The Community Solution Education System. “It’s a powerful example of how our institutions are evolving to meet the future of education and community impact.”

About University of Western States

For more than 120 years, University of Western States (UWS) has been at the forefront of whole-person health, educating professionals in the areas of chiropractic medicine, naturopathic medicine, clinical nutrition, sports medicine, sport and performance psychology, and clinical mental health counseling. The university prepares graduates to help shape the future of health care by providing an education grounded in scientific rigor and empathetic understanding. Located in Portland, Oregon, UWS is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. University of Western States is part of The Community Solution Education System, a nonprofit system of colleges and universities working together to advance student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.uws.edu.

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