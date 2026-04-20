3-Day Online Pharma Mini MBA (July 8-10, 2026 with 18 CPD Hours) - Gain Strategic Insights to Tackle Real Pharmaceutical Challenges

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Pharma Mini MBA (July 8th - July 10th, 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pharma Mini MBA is a unique, three-day virtual management program tailor-made for professionals in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sectors. This course encapsulates critical aspects of an MBA, addressing specific industry challenges with practical insights.

Unlike traditional academic approaches, this course emphasizes interactive, hands-on learning with real-world pharmaceutical case studies. Participants will engage with practical tools, dynamic discussions, and live exercises to enhance their judgment, strategic thinking, and management skills.

Throughout the program, attendees will tackle live industry challenges and personal business issues, facilitating the immediate application of learned strategies in their workplace. Additionally, the course offers an authentic glimpse into the MBA experience, standing alone as a comprehensive development program or serving as an insightful MBA preview.

Guest Speaker Contributions

Participants will benefit from guest speaker sessions that enhance the core content of the Mini MBA, bringing varied and applied insights from industry experts.

Benefits of Attending:

Develop strategic thinking and management skills relevant to the pharmaceutical field.

strategic thinking and management skills relevant to the pharmaceutical field. Gain confidence in applying MBA-level tools and solutions to tangible business scenarios.

confidence in applying MBA-level tools and solutions to tangible business scenarios. Enhance understanding of the pharmaceutical business landscape, competing dynamics, and value creation processes.

understanding of the pharmaceutical business landscape, competing dynamics, and value creation processes. Strengthen leadership and decision-making abilities within complex organizational structures.

leadership and decision-making abilities within complex organizational structures. Comprehend the impact of innovation, health economics, and market access in strategic formulation.

the impact of innovation, health economics, and market access in strategic formulation. Acquire a ready-to-use Mini MBA toolkit for immediate application in professional settings.

Participants will earn 18 CPD hours, adding a significant credential to their professional development portfolio, reflecting the comprehensive and intensive nature of this program.

Who should attend?

This course is designed for professionals working in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and related life sciences industries who wish to strengthen their business and management capability.

Scientists, clinicians and technical specialists moving into broader management roles

Clinical research, regulatory affairs and quality professionals

Commercial, medical and operational managers

Project, programme and portfolio managers

Those preparing for more senior leadership or cross-functional roles

Pre-course work (sent out to delegates prior to the course):

Diagnostic questionnaire - your strategic competencies

Discussions of diagnostic output/other areas of value

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1 Strategy and strategic challenges in the pharmaceutical industry

Day 2 Commercial management, innovation and business performance Managing innovation in the pharma industry

Day 3 Hot topics in market access strategy Leadership, change and implementation Practical application/review



Speakers

Laura Brown

Laura Brown is an independent pharmaceutical consultant and trainer with over 25 years' experience supporting leadership, quality and management development across the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries.

She was Course Director for two postgraduate MSc programmes in the pharmaceutical sector, including the MSc in Clinical Research, and has extensive experience translating MBA-level thinking into practical tools for industry professionals.

Laura's training is highly interactive and experience-led, drawing on real-world pharmaceutical business challenges rather than academic theory.

Oguz Ozden

Oguz is a strategy consultant in PwC's Strategy& practice, leading large, complex and international transformations across the Pharma and Life Sciences sector. He has over 10 years of consulting experience in the sector having worked across various functions in Biotech, Pharma and Consumer Health as well as Pharmaceutical Wholesale.

Leela Barham

Leela Barham is a freelancer with a background in health economics and now works in academia, as a journalist and with all stakeholders in the health care system conducting research on the economics of health and pharmaceuticals. She has over 20 years of experience and has been published in both peer reviewed journals and the specialist pharmaceutical press. She also worked to support the UK government as it agreed the 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cso05x

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