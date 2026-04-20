Exco Technologies Limited Announces Second Quarter Results on April 29, 2026

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX – XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2026 after the close of business on Wednesday April 29, 2026.



Exco’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday April 30 at 10:00 a.m. To access the listen only live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7xw8y4gn a few minutes before the event. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer conference call may register at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI84bf2962f01e44b2bd3d64bfdccb9375 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

For those unable to participate on April 30, 2026, an archived version will be available on the Exco website (www.excocorp.com ) until May 15, 2026.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 20 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 4,400 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.