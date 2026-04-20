Arrayed CRISPR Screening Market Presents Lucrative Opportunities Through 2026-2030: Total Revenue to Grow by $1.64 Billion at 17.7% CAGR

Dublin, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Arrayed Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Screening Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CRISPR screening market is experiencing significant growth and is forecasted to expand from $1.52 billion in 2025 to $1.79 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. This expansion is attributed to the progress in functional genomics research, the availability of CRISPR editing reagents, academic screening programs, and increased use of cell-based assays.

The market is projected to reach $3.43 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 17.7%, driven by the demand for precision drug discovery, gene therapy research investments, and bioinformatics-driven screening. Key trends include the focus on targeted gene validation screens and high-throughput arrayed CRISPR assays.

Personalized medicine, which tailors treatments based on genetic and lifestyle factors, is a major driver of the CRISPR screening market's growth. This approach enables customized treatments for better outcomes, and the rise in adoption is fueled by advancements in genomics and molecular diagnostics. As an example, the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases in 2023, a substantial increase from 2022. The increasing focus on personalized medicine is thus supporting the CRISPR screening market's expansion.

The prevalence of genetic diseases, linked to factors such as advanced parental age, is also propelling the CRISPR screening market forward. This method aids in genetic disease research by identifying disease-causing genes, facilitating the creation of targeted therapies. For instance, the number of registered cystic fibrosis patients increased from 11,148 in 2022 to 11,318 in 2023, underscoring a growing demand for genetic disease solutions.

Strategic partnerships are central to enhancing the precision of CRISPR screening. Noteworthy collaborations include AstraZeneca's partnership with the Medical Research Council and the Milner Therapeutics Institute, leading to the creation of the Functional Genomics Screening Laboratory. This initiative leverages high-throughput automation and collaboration to drive drug discovery, especially in chronic conditions.

Major industry players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck KGaA, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc, and several others, all striving to enhance CRISPR screening services.

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Markets Covered:

By Product Type: CRISPR Libraries, Reagents, Instruments, Software, and Services.

By Application: Functional Genomics, Drug Discovery, Disease Modeling, Gene Validation.

By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations.

Comprehensive Geographical Analysis Includes: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain, and more.

Time Series: Covers five years of historical data and forecasts for ten years.

Data Segmentation: Offers country, regional historic, and forecast data, as well as competitor market shares.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.7% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Arrayed Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) Screening market report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Applied Biological Materials Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Synthego Holdings LLC

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Creative Biolabs Inc.

VectorBuilder Inc.

Admera Health LLC

Addgene Inc.

Ncardia

BioCat GmbH

Cellecta Inc.

GeneCopoeia Inc.

Creative Biogene Inc.

Aelian Biotechnology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vcm7ls

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