NEVGOLD ANNOUNCES UPSIZED $42MM BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

“NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.”

Vancouver, British Columbia , April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NevGold Corp. (“NevGold” or the “Company”) (TSXV:NAU) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce today that, due to strong demand, it has agreed with Clarus Securities Inc. (“Clarus”) as sole Agent and bookrunner (the “Agent”), to increase the size of its previously announced C$25,000,010 “best efforts” private placement offering. Pursuant to the upsized deal terms, the Agent has agreed to sell, on a “best efforts” private placement basis up to 22,223,946 common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) of the Company at a price of C$1.90 per Share (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$42,225,497.40 (the “Offering”).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for advancing its Limousine Butte antimony-gold project (Nevada), Nutmeg Mountain gold project (Idaho), working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about May 12, 2026 and is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including, but not limited to, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Common Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of, nor a solicitation for offers to buy, any securities in the United States. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the issuer and its management, as well as financial statements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD



“Signed”



Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO

For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at bbonifacio@nev-gold.com, call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at www.nev-gold.com .

About the Company

NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte (gold-antimony) and Cedar Wash (gold) projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain (gold) and Zeus (copper) projects in Idaho.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “suggest”, “indicate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the terms of the Offering, the anticipated use of proceeds, the completion of the Offering, and the estimated closing date.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the failure to complete the Offering in the timeframe and on the terms as anticipated by management, market conditions, and the ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals. There is some risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management’s assumptions may not be correct or that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.