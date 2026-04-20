Agilis Announces Global Growth of Safety-Focused Social Matching Platform

London, LONDON, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agilis Dating Ltd, a London-based technology company, today highlighted the continued growth of Agilis, a social matching platform launched in May 2025 and now available globally on iOS and Android. Since launch, the platform has attracted more than 7,000 users, introducing a range of safety and accountability-focused features designed to address increasing consumer concerns around trust, transparency, and behaviour in online interactions.

The platform’s growth comes at a time when digital interactions play an increasingly central role in how people connect, with growing scrutiny around issues such as fraud, harassment, and inconsistent moderation. Agilis is part of a new wave of platforms seeking to redesign how accountability functions in digital environments, responding to these challenges through product design choices that prioritise user control and transparency.

At the core of the platform is a structured matching system that limits users to ten active likes at any given time, encouraging more deliberate and considered interactions. Communication between users is only enabled after a mutual match has been established, preventing unsolicited contact.

“Too many platforms have normalised poor behaviour and limited accountability,” said Jehan Rajendra, Founder of Agilis Dating Ltd. “Agilis is built to take a different approach—placing user safety, transparency, and trust at the centre of how people connect online.”

The platform includes a range of safety-focused features, including reporting functionality designed to promote transparency around user interactions. Additional functionality includes in-app voice and video calling, allowing individuals to communicate without sharing personal contact details, as well as profile verification measures and moderation tools intended to support timely enforcement.

Agilis operates on a 100% free model, with no subscription tiers or paywalled features — every feature on the platform is available to all users at no cost. The company has stated that its moderation and enforcement policies will not be compromised by commercial considerations.

The platform also incorporates a preference-based alert system, enabling users to receive notifications when profiles matching their selected criteria become available, with the aim of improving discovery and reducing passive browsing.

Agilis is now available globally on iOS and Android.

Press Inquiries

Jehan Rajendra

help [at] agilis.dating

https://www.agilis.dating

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