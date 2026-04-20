Deadline Alert: Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming June 8, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: STLA) common stock between February 26, 2025 and February 5, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR STELLANTIS INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On February 6, 2026, Stellantis disclosed that a “reset” of its business had “resulted in charges of approximately €22.2 billion … including cash payments of approximately €6.5 billion, which are expected to be paid over the next four years.” The Company explained that the reset and charges were due in significant part to the need to shift organizational priorities, stakeholder relationships, supply chains, execution, and quality control due to “an initial overestimation of pace of adoption of electrification in the regions.” Specifically, the Company cited “substantially reduced volume and profitability expectations for [battery-powered electric vehicles (“BEV”)] products.”

On this news, Stellantis’s stock price fell $2.26, or 23.7%, to close at $7.28 per share on February 6, 2026, thereby injuring investors.



What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was not truly equipped or positioned to grow its adjusted operating income as forecasted; (2) the electrification market was either not truly growing as Defendants claimed or that Stellantis was not well positioned to capitalize upon it and convert the opportunity to growth; (3) Stellantis would ultimately be required to take on considerable charges to adjust its priority, focus, and overall execution in a shift away from BEV; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Stellantis common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 8, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.