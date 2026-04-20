CZR Exchange Announces U.S. Expansion, Opens Early Registration for CZR US

Miami, FL, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, today announced its expansion into the United States with the upcoming launch of CZR US, a dedicated platform designed specifically for U.S. residents. The company has opened early registration ahead of a phased rollout aligned with state-level regulatory approvals.



CZR Exchange U.S. Expansion

The U.S. launch marks a significant milestone for CZR Exchange as it enters one of the world’s most regulated and strategically important digital asset markets. The platform will be introduced on a state-by-state basis to ensure full compliance and long-term operational stability.

“This is a defining milestone for CZR Exchange,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder of CZR Exchange. “Over the past year, we’ve focused on building a platform that delivers performance, security, and a strong user experience. Expanding into the United States is a natural next step, and we are approaching it with a compliance-first, long-term mindset.”

CZR Exchange’s U.S. expansion is structured to align with evolving regulatory frameworks across individual states. By adopting a phased rollout model, the company aims to establish a compliant and scalable foundation for growth while ensuring users have access to a secure and reliable trading environment.

U.S. residents can now register for early access to CZR US by visiting: https://czrex.us

Users who sign up during the early access phase will receive priority onboarding as the platform becomes available in approved states.

The U.S. expansion is part of CZR Exchange’s broader strategy to build a globally accessible digital asset platform while maintaining strong regulatory alignment in key jurisdictions. Since its launch, the company has focused on developing high-performance infrastructure, intuitive user interfaces, and a growing suite of trading and financial products.

Entry into the U.S. market represents a major step in advancing that vision, positioning CZR Exchange to serve both international and domestic users through region-specific platforms.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

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