DEADLINE ALERT for PINS, NUAI, GOSS, MEDP: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS)

Class Period: February 7, 2025 – February 12, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 29, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pinterest was experiencing and/or was likely to experience reduced revenues from its advertising partners; (2) Pinterest overstated its ability to manage the impact of U.S. tariffs on the macroeconomic environment in which the Company operated, including the foreseeable impact on its advertising partners; (3) the impact of the foregoing on Pinterest’s advertising revenues was significant enough that Pinterest was facing and/or likely to face an imminent restructuring; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI)

Class Period: November 6, 2024 – December 29, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Company overstated its progress in its permitting and regulatory filings for its flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project; (2) the Company was involved in a fraudulent scheme “to pocket revenues from hundreds of oil and gas wells in New Mexico” by transferring wells among related entities and then placing liability-bearing companies into bankruptcy to avoid plugging and remediation costs; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results were false and/or misleading; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS)

Class Period: June 16, 2025 – February 20, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) patients at the Latin American sites were largely heavily-treated and lower risk and, ultimately, performed particularly well on the placebo, thus, Gossamer’s Phase 3 PROSERA study failed to meet the primary endpoint of improved six-minute walk distance at week 24; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP)

Class Period: April 22, 2025 – February 9, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants: (1) consistently oversold the Company's projected book-to-bill ratio for fourth quarter 2025; (2) knew or recklessly disregarded the impact that cancellations have on the Company's book-to-bill ratio; (3) frequently claimed that the projection of a 1.15 book-to-bill ratio for fourth quarter 2025 was reasonable and achievable and that cancellations were not a sign of a weak business environment; (4) reassured investors that the Company was not concerned about the lack of diversity in its pre-backlog; (5) stated that, despite the uptick in metabolic growth, the Company's upside was broad-based and not isolated to any handful of studies; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

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Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com