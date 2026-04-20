Tel Aviv, Israel, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrific Digital, a performance marketing agency based in Tel Aviv, is highlighting a paid media engagement in the digital accessibility sector that extended across both sides of a corporate acquisition. According to the company, Terrific Digital managed paid search campaigns for UserWay at substantial scale before the accessibility technology company was acquired by Level Access, and later continued supporting performance marketing efforts after the transaction as campaign ownership transitioned to the acquiring company.

Terrific Digital Highlights Paid Search Work Spanning UserWay Engagement and Level Access Transition

The company said the work reflects a broader operating model centered on revenue-linked media buying, CRM integration, and campaign testing built for long sales cycles and performance accountability.

Paid Search Support During UserWay’s Growth Stage

Before the acquisition, Terrific Digital said it was responsible for managing UserWay’s Google Ads activity across multiple markets with a focus on scaling spend while maintaining efficiency against business outcomes rather than lead volume alone.

According to Terrific Digital, monthly Google Ads spend during the engagement approached the $1 million level. The agency said the main challenge at that scale was not simply budget deployment, but maintaining acquisition efficiency as campaigns expanded and competition increased.

Terrific Digital said the account strategy focused on high-intent search demand rather than broad lead volume. The company stated that this approach was built around downstream performance signals, including qualified leads, customer acquisition cost, and return on ad spend, with data passed back from the client’s CRM to improve optimization and budget decisions over time.

Liran Galizyan, co-founder of Terrific Digital, said the agency’s work at scale depended on building systems that could connect ad platform activity to business results.

“At larger spend levels, small inefficiencies become more significant very quickly,” said Galizyan. “The goal was to structure campaigns in a way that supported scale while still keeping attention on qualified demand, revenue contribution, and conversion quality.”

Terrific Digital said the campaign structure included ongoing testing across bidding models, keyword sets, ad copy, audience signals, and landing pages. Based on those results, budget was shifted toward the combinations producing stronger commercial outcomes. The company said that over time this allowed the account to concentrate more of its spend on search segments that were more likely to support pipeline growth.

The agency also said the engagement relied on tighter feedback loops than are commonly used in top-of-funnel lead generation. Instead of optimizing only for form fills or raw lead counts, Terrific Digital said it worked to align media decisions with later-stage business signals that could indicate whether paid traffic was contributing to actual sales opportunities.

According to the company, this operating model helped create a more structured paid acquisition program during a period of scale.

Continuity After the UserWay Acquisition

Terrific Digital said the engagement continued to evolve after UserWay was acquired in 2023 by Level Access, a U.S.-based digital accessibility company.

Post-acquisition transitions can create significant changes in campaign structure, reporting, and performance expectations, particularly when a business moves into a broader portfolio or changes positioning under new ownership. Terrific Digital said that following the transaction, it remained involved in paid media work and later assumed responsibility for broader campaign management tied to Level Access.

According to the company, that continuity allowed campaign knowledge, account history, and measurement logic to carry forward at a time when many organizations face disruption in marketing execution.

Galizyan said the work after the acquisition was not a direct extension of the earlier setup, but a separate performance challenge requiring different account structure and audience assumptions.

“The context changed after the transaction,” Galizyan said. “The buying journey, the market emphasis, and the conversion timelines were different. The value was not in repeating the same tactics. It was in applying the same discipline around measurement, testing, and decision-making to a different business environment.”

Terrific Digital said the post-acquisition work involved adjusting campaigns to fit a more enterprise-oriented sales cycle, a North American market emphasis, and a different brand architecture. The company also said that this required closer coordination between paid media inputs and CRM-based opportunity data so that campaign decisions could be evaluated against sales outcomes rather than platform-reported conversions alone.

According to Terrific Digital, pipeline volume for Level Access doubled within months of the agency taking ownership of the broader performance marketing activity. The company attributes that result to campaign restructuring, tighter measurement standards, and multi-channel execution across search and related paid media programs.

A Revenue-Focused Approach to Paid Media

Terrific Digital said one of the main themes connecting both chapters of the engagement was the use of revenue-linked performance indicators rather than surface-level lead metrics.

The company stated that in many paid media accounts, optimization decisions still center on click volume, lead volume, or platform conversion totals without enough visibility into whether those signals connect to qualified opportunities or closed business. Terrific Digital said its model is designed to reduce that gap by feeding downstream sales information back into campaign planning and automated bidding systems wherever possible.

The agency also said it used structured experimentation across account layers, including targeting, messaging, creative, landing page experience, and budget allocation. In its view, that level of coordination becomes increasingly important when campaigns are expected to scale without drifting away from commercial efficiency.

Terrific Digital said this approach is especially relevant in sectors with longer purchase cycles, more complex qualification standards, and higher variance between lead counts and actual pipeline value.

Relevance in an Acquisition Environment

The company said the engagement also illustrates how performance marketing infrastructure can remain relevant during acquisition transitions when campaign operations, tracking logic, and commercial reporting are built on stable measurement foundations.

Terrific Digital noted that when a company changes ownership, marketing performance can become harder to interpret due to shifting KPIs, internal restructuring, platform changes, and updated market priorities. In those conditions, continuity in reporting standards and campaign discipline can be important in preserving value and accelerating post-transaction adjustment.

According to the company, the UserWay and Level Access work is one example of how paid media programs may continue to create value beyond an initial growth stage when the operational framework behind them is transferable.

Terrific Digital said it currently manages paid media budgets across B2B SaaS, eCommerce, lead generation, and technology accounts. The company added that its operating model remains founder-led, with direct involvement from its co-founders in strategy and execution.

About Terrific Digital

Terrific Digital is a Tel Aviv-based performance marketing agency focused on paid media, creative production, and marketing data infrastructure for B2B, SaaS, eCommerce, lead generation, and technology companies. The agency works with brands seeking closer alignment between media activity, qualified demand, and measurable business outcomes. Additional information is available at terrific-digital.com.







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Liran Galizyan

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Terrific Digital

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