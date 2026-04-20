XFC Brings Welterweight Championship & Strongest Fight Card Ever to the Hawkeye State at XFC 54: Ascension Saturday

CORALVILLE, Iowa, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme Fighting Championships (XFC), a subsidiary of Xtreme One Entertainment (OTCQB: XONI), today announced the final fight card for its return to Wrestle Town, USA, including its XFC World Welterweight Championship. XFC 54: Ascension takes place Saturday, April 25th at Xtream Arena in Coralville outside Iowa City, one of the most iconic wrestling communities in the world. Limited tickets are still available for purchase via XtreamArena.venue.net .

The main event at XFC 54, the league’s fourth major event in the Hawkeye State, will feature a Welterweight World Title fight between top contenders Sarek “Berserker” Shields and Darkhanbek “Nomad” Ergeshov. The Friday night weigh-in will be hosted by UFC Hall of Famer and Xtreme One Board Member Robbie Lawler, who will also host a meet-and-greet for fans. Lawler will be accompanied at the meet-and-greet by WWE superstar and Iowa Alumni Ettore “Big E” Ewens.

“There is no better place to crown a new XFC Welterweight World Champion than in this arena – in Iowa, the global mecca of wrestling – and to do it as the first event in our more aggressive calendar for Xtreme One in 2026,” said XFC COO Randel Aleman. “Our ascension continues as the premier minor-league system for the UFC and the #1 destination for rising fighters and challenger brands alike looking to put on a show for MMA fans globally.”

XFC 54 follows a historic stretch for Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling, which produced sixteen NCAA Division I All-Americans, five national finalists, and three national champions. With the women’s national championship recently held at Xtream Arena, Aleman noted the promotion is eager to carry that momentum forward.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25

XFC 54: ASCENSION

XTREAM ARENA | CORALVILLE, IOWA

MAIN EVENT:

WELTERWEIGHT WORLD TITLE FIGHT

Top American prospect Sarek “Berserker” Shields vs.

Top Kyrgystani prospect Darkhanbek “Nomad” Ergeshov

CO-MAIN EVENT:

The XFC debut of NCAA Division I National Champion and Iowa legend Kyven Gadson

TALE OF THE TAPE:

Shields (8-2) enters the biggest moment of his career as he fights for the vacant XFC welterweight world title. Akin to his nickname "Berserker," inspired by the legendary warriors of Old Norse lore who fought in trance-like fury and were said to be impervious to pain, Shields will storm into the cage with relentless intensity, looking to claim his first world title. Fighting out of Portland, Oregon, the fierce contender has built a reputation as a well-rounded finisher with a punishing grappling style—a fact made clear in his last bout, when a doctor was forced to stop the action after just one round, following Shields' dominant performance over top prospect Nick Meck inside the PFL cage. A seasoned veteran of both LFA and PFL, Shields has consistently tested himself against elite competition. Training at American Top Team Portland alongside UFC standout Ricky Simón and former Bellator champion Brent Primus, he has developed the grit and technical edge needed for championship success. Now, the man of Scandinavian blood stands on the threshold of glory, poised to seize the golden prize and etch his name into the sagas of warriors to come.

Ergeshov (12-2) hails from the rugged mountains of Kyrgyzstan, on the opposite side of the planet, yet shares a warrior bloodline with his next opponent. Tempered in the crucible of the nomadic Tian Shan realm, once home to the heroic Batyr warriors, Ergeshov has carved his own path through epic battles. Born in Bishkek, the capital city that also produced UFC legend Valentina Shevchenko, the nomadic striker wields a ruthless submission game that overwhelms foes and has earned championship victories in his homeland and in India. Known as a relentless finisher who bends the fight to his will, he fully embodies the restless spirit his "Nomad" moniker evokes. That spirit was on full display at XFC 53, when, against two-time PFL tournament champion Ray Cooper III, he escaped a near fight-ending submission, reversed the position, and secured victory via Rear Naked Choke. The Team Alpha Male product has continued to develop his championship pedigree stateside. Now, the rising force steps onto the world stage, ready to claim his own legacy and carve his name into the chronicles of warriors across the globe.

The co-main event will feature the promotional debut of one of the state's most legendary wrestlers. Kyven Gadson (3-0), an Iowa State University legend and 2015 NCAA Division I wrestling national champion, steps into a new chapter as he prepares for his XFC debut in his hometown of Iowa City. Returning to the area, he brings with him one of the most decorated résumés in Cyclones wrestling history. A three-time All-American at Iowa State, Gadson cemented his legacy with a stunning run to the 197-pound national title, famously pinning future Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder in the championship bout—an iconic moment in 2015 that secured his place among the program’s all-time greats. His collegiate career also included multiple conference titles and consistent national podium finishes, reflecting both dominance and longevity at the highest level of NCAA wrestling. Now transitioning his elite grappling pedigree into MMA, Gadson's XFC debut represents the next evolution for a wrestler whose championship pedigree and Iowa roots continue to define his competitive identity.

MAIN FIGHT CARD:

Main Event | Welterweight Title Bout (170 lb)

Sarek Shields (8-2) vs. Darkhanbek Ergeshov (12-2)

Co-Main Event | Heavyweight Bout (265 lb)

Kyven Gadson (3-0) vs. Michael Zahn (0-1)

Lightweight Bout (155 lb)

Jose Ferreira (13-2) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (8-7-1)

Middleweight Bout (185 lb)

Preston LaGrange (4-1) vs. Derek Benoit (6-3)

Women's Strawweight Bout (115 lb)

Kayla Stricker (3-0) vs. Aysia Cortez (2-1)

Featherweight Bout (145 lb)

Drako Rodriguez (7-4) vs. Jaylon Bates (7-1)

PRELIMINARY CARD:

Featherweight Bout (145 lb) Flyweight Bout (125 lb) Vince Turk (0-0) vs. Rashawn Terrell (0-0) Pernevlon Sheppard(0-0-1) vs. Landen Fischer(1-0) Featherweight Bout (145 lb) Flyweight Bout (125 lb) Husham Zaido (0-0) vs. Jon Rosener (1-2) Carter Cox (0-0) vs. Tyler Ashton (0-3) Lightweight Amateur Bout (155 lb) Catchweight Amateur Bout (200 lb) Avery Guidebeck (2-0) vs. Noah Getahoun (5-5) Callyn Bishop (3-1) vs. Austin Climer (3-8)

ABOUT XTREME ONE ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. ($XONI) is a diversified holding company focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, XFC Global, Inc., the company licenses the brands and IP of Xtreme Fighting Championships, which has delivered more than 60 professional MMA events across the U.S. and Latin America since 2006. Since acquiring XFC in 2023, Xtreme One has produced 13 nationally televised MMA events reaching millions of fans. XFC fights stream live on Fandango at Home, CDN Deportes, XFC’s YouTube Channel, American Forces Network, and a growing list of global media platforms. For more information, visit XtremeOne.com or XFC.Global .

Visit XFC at Facebook.com/OfficialXFC , on Instagram at @XFCfight , and X at @XFCfight .

ABOUT XTREAM ARENA

Xtream Arena is a premier multi-purpose venue located in Coralville, Iowa, serving as the centerpiece of the Iowa River Landing entertainment district. The state-of-the-art facility hosts a wide range of events including collegiate athletics, professional sports, concerts, family shows, conventions, and community gatherings. Opened in 2020, Xtream Arena is the home of the University of Iowa Volleyball team and the Iowa Heartlanders professional hockey team, and regularly welcomes national touring entertainment and sporting events. With modern amenities, flexible seating configurations, and a capacity of up to approximately 5,100 guests (6,600 concert capacity), Xtream Arena provides an exceptional fan and event experience. For more information, visit XtreamArena.com .



Contact:

INVESTORS: invest@xtremeone.com

MEDIA: Haley Toigo htoigo@xtremeone.com (616) 901-3120