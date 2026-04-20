Coke Canada Bottling Grows Iconic ‘Red Fleet’ with Addition of Volvo Electric Trucks in BC and Quebec

Quebec City, QC, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coke Canada Bottling more than doubles their Volvo VNR Electric trucks across the country.

Volvo Trucks North America customer Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited (Coke Canada Bottling) is expanding its Volvo VNR Electric fleet across Canada. The company has added three new electric trucks in Quebec City, QC with four more set for delivery this spring in Vancouver, BC. With these additions, Coke Canada Bottling’s national total fleet of electric vehicles grows to nearly 40, reinforcing a commitment to reducing carbon emissions while continuing to meet the needs of customers across the country.

"Coke Canada Bottling has taken what they learned early on and turned it into a practical, multi-region deployment. When you see electric trucks running predictable, high-frequency routes like these, it shows how well the technology fits into everyday fleet operations,” said Matthew Blackman, managing director, Canada, Volvo Trucks North America.

“As we grow our family-owned business, we are committed to responsibly managing our environmental footprint,” says Tony Chow, president of Coke Canada Bottling. “This expansion marks an exciting evolution for our growing fleet of electric vehicles. We’re pleased to be adding seven new Volvo trucks to service our customers across the Lower Mainland and the Quebec City region. This is one of the ways we’re taking action to reduce carbon emissions across our business while continuing to meet and exceed the expectations of our customers.”

From pilot to progress across Canada

Building on its initial pilot program launched in 2023 in Montreal, Quebec, Coke Canada Bottling’s electric fleet includes vans, on road trucks and yard tractors. The Volvo VNR Electric trucks are supporting local and regional delivery routes, where predictable operations make them well-suited for battery-electric technology. With a range designed for urban and regional distribution, the VNR Electric allows fleets to integrate zero-tailpipe emissions vehicles into daily operations while maintaining performance and reliability.

The battery-electric fleet features a six-battery configuration that can cover up to 440 km (275 miles) on a single charge, with trucks making several daily round trips from the company’s distribution centers to customer locations.



To support charging for this latest investment, Coke Canada Bottling installed one 180kw Heliox Flex charger in Quebec City with three dispensers and two 180kw Heliox Flex chargers with six dispensers in Vancouver.

Coke Canada Bottling’s expansion of its ‘Red Fleet’ reflects a steady, experience-driven approach, working with Volvo Trucks to grow its electric operations based on real-world performance.

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America and the Volvo VNR Electric, visit the company website.

High-resolution images associated with this press release and others are available at https://press.volvotrucks.us/.

For further information, please contact:

Allison Scudder

Public Relations Manager

336.833.4679

allison.scudder@volvo.com

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. In 2025 approximately 120,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks’ work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

About Coke Canada Bottling

Coke Canada Bottling is a family-owned business, with 6,000 diverse employees coast-to-coast. As Canada’s local bottler, the company operates in every province through more than 50 sales and distribution centres and five manufacturing facilities. Coke Canada Bottling proudly makes, moves, and sells the most loved beverages Canadians enjoy including Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coca-Cola® Zero Sugar, Sprite®, Fanta®, Barq’s®, FUZE Iced Tea®, POWERADE®, DASANI®, vitaminwater®, and partner brands BODYARMOR, Canada Dry®, Monster Energy®, and A&W®. Visit www.CokeCanada.com or follow on LinkedIn @Coca-Cola Canada Bottling Limited to learn more.

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