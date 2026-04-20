Orlando, FL, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Handyman serving Windermere, W and S Orlando — a leading provider of home repair services in Orlando, FL — announced it has reached 200 Google reviews while maintaining a 4.9-star average. The milestone reflects sustained local demand for professional handyman services in Orlando and underscores the company’s standing as one of the most trusted home maintenance and home repair companies serving Central Florida homeowners.

Mr. Handyman serving Windermere, W and S Orlando - logo

The Orlando-area location reached this milestone amid growing homeowner investment in seasonal maintenance and planned home improvement projects across Central Florida. The result reflects consistent customer satisfaction from an established local handyman company serving homeowners, property managers, and small businesses across Orlando, Winter Garden, Windermere, Doctor Phillips, and nearby neighborhoods, including MetroWest, Belle Isle, and Southwest Orlando.

“I’m grateful to our crews and to the homeowners who trust us — this milestone belongs to the team on the tools and the neighbors who refer us,” said Owner Andrew Karhan. “We provide clear quotes, timely service and workmanship our customers expect, and we coordinate across trades to deliver the best handyman Orlando has to offer when projects require it.”

Mr. Handyman serving Windermere, W and S Orlando offers a comprehensive range of residential and commercial handyman services throughout the Orlando, FL metro area. As Orlando’s go-to handyman company, the team routinely handles home repairs and maintenance for both pre-owned homes and newer construction across Central Florida, including bathroom remodeling, drywall repair and patching, exterior and interior door installation and replacement, carpentry and trim work, tile installation and repair, flooring removal and replacement, and ongoing commercial property maintenance programs throughout Orlando and the surrounding communities. These services have made the company a top-rated handyman in Orlando, FL — a destination for residents searching for reliable home repair near me in the greater Orlando area.

Sustaining a 4.9-star rating across 200 Google reviews reflects consistent service quality and customer-focused practices that Orlando homeowners have come to rely on. The locally based team emphasizes responsiveness — offering same-day responses for urgent home repair needs in Orlando when available — along with vetted service professionals who bring years of hands-on field experience to every job. Customers across Orlando, FL also benefit from the company’s bonded, licensed, and insured status, which provides added peace of mind for larger remodels, bathroom renovations, and commercial handyman work in Central Florida.

“Trust and reliability are at the core of how we operate,” Karhan added. “We’ll continue investing in local hires and vendor partnerships to expand capacity without sacrificing the responsiveness and standards our neighbors expect. Our plan is steady, sustainable growth—more local experts, stronger local vendor relationships and continued focus on serving this community well.”

Beyond individual home repairs, the location’s growth supports the greater Orlando economy by creating local jobs, deepening partnerships with Orlando-area suppliers and subcontractors, ensuring timely access to parts and materials across Central Florida, and strengthening the regional small‑business ecosystem.

Contact Mr. Handyman serving Windermere, W and S Orlando for a free estimate — call 689-210-4336 or visit https://www.mrhandyman.com/windermere-w-s-orlando/ to schedule service with a trusted Orlando handyman and professional handyman Orlando homeowners rely on.

About Mr. Handyman serving Windermere, W and S Orlando

Mr. Handyman serving Windermere, W and S Orlando provides professional, reliable home repair and commercial handyman services throughout Orlando, Winter Garden, Windermere, Doctor Phillips, and surrounding Central Florida communities. The company is the go-to choice for homeowners searching for a trusted handyman in Orlando, FL — emphasizing punctual service, transparent pricing, and durable workmanship from licensed and insured tradespeople, backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise®.

Press Inquiries

Andrew Karhan, Owner

Mr. Handyman serving Windermere, W and S Orlando

Phone: 689-210-4336

Address: 2488 E Michigan St Suite 212, Orlando, FL 32806, United States

Email: andrew.karhan [at] mrhandyman.com

Website: https://www.mrhandyman.com/windermere-w-s-orlando/