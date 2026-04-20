Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market to Reach $49.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Cancer Incidence and R&D Investment Surge

Boston, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lung cancer therapeutics market is projected to grow from $30.2 billion in 2024 to $49.5 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during 2025-2030, according to Lung Cancer Therapeutics: Global Markets, a new report from BCC Research. This robust growth trajectory reflects increasing cancer incidence, unprecedented R&D investment levels, and breakthrough therapeutic innovations transforming patient outcomes.

Key Findings

• Market expansion accelerating: The lung cancer therapeutics market will grow at 8.8% CAGR through 2030, driven primarily by rising cancer cases linked to lifestyle factors and global population aging

• North America dominates globally: The region commands 53.7% of the worldwide market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and substantial pharmaceutical industry presence

• R&D investment surge: Pharmaceutical companies increased research and development spending by 60% between 2012-2022, fueling pipeline development for novel therapies

• Government funding catalyzing growth: Strategic public sector initiatives for cancer research are expanding treatment accessibility and supporting clinical trial infrastructure

• AI and precision medicine breakthrough: Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing treatment selection through novel therapeutics analysis, while precision medicine approaches enable targeted therapies

• Competitive landscape consolidation: Market leaders include AstraZeneca, Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Amgen Inc.

Market Drivers

The lung cancer therapeutics market is experiencing structural growth driven by converging demographic and technological forces. Rising cancer incidence, particularly linked to lifestyle factors and accelerating population aging, is expanding the addressable patient population globally. Simultaneously, pharmaceutical companies' 60% increase in R&D spending over the past decade is yielding breakthrough therapies, while government funding initiatives are reducing development risks and supporting clinical infrastructure.

Novel therapeutic platforms, including antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology and biospecific antibody candidates for solid tumors, are creating new treatment paradigms.

Investment Considerations

The lung cancer therapeutics market presents compelling investment opportunities driven by structural demand growth and innovation cycles. Companies with strong pipeline assets in precision medicine, AI-powered drug discovery, and novel delivery mechanisms are positioned for outperformance. However, investors should monitor risks from generic and biosimilar competition, rising healthcare affordability pressures, and evolving regulatory requirements.

For more information or to download the report, visit https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/pharmaceuticals/lung-cancer-therapeutics-markets-report.html

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.