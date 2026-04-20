Mr. Handyman of Easton, Bethlehem, Nazareth and Allentown Reaches 750 Google Reviews at 4.8 Stars

Easton, PA, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Handyman of Easton, Bethlehem, Nazareth and Allentown has crossed 750 customer reviews on Google with a 4.8-star rating, according to the company. The Easton-based home repair business has been operating since 2018 and serves residential and commercial customers across the Lehigh Valley. The review count puts it among the most-reviewed handyman services in the region.

Mr. Handyman of Easton, Bethlehem, Nazareth & Allentown - Pankaj Agrawal, Owner

"We started with one straightforward goal: show up when we say we will, do the work right, and leave the place cleaner than we found it," said Pankaj Agrawal, who took over as owner in 2025. "Seven years in, these reviews reflect what our customers are actually experiencing. We are grateful for every one of them."

One Company Handles the Whole Job

Finding reliable home repair help in the Lehigh Valley is harder than it should be. Homeowners frequently wait days for a callback, schedule a contractor who never shows up, or finish one repair only to discover they need to start the process over for the next one. Mr. Handyman was built to address exactly that. Each handyman service professional arrives stocked with the tools and materials for the job at hand, without relying on subcontractors or return visits.

The company handles bathroom remodeling, drywall installation and repair, tile work, carpentry, door and window installation, and a wide range of general home repairs under a single service relationship. For property owners who would otherwise have to coordinate with multiple vendors, that breadth has practical value.

"Most of our customers come to us because they are tired of the runaround," Agrawal said. "They want one call, one team, and a finished job. That is what we built this company to do."

Service Area Covers Easton, Bethlehem, Nazareth and Allentown

The company holds a Pennsylvania contractor license #PA203798 and carries full bonding and insurance. Its handyman service professionals work across Easton, Bethlehem, Nazareth, Allentown, and neighboring towns throughout the Greater Lehigh Valley. The company responds to new service inquiries the same day.

Seven Years of Local Home Repair Experience

The business opened in 2018, and Agrawal took over as owner in 2025. The company is proud to have the best handyman Lehigh Valley has to offer. Operating as part of the Neighborly® franchise network, Mr. Handyman sets service standards and provides operational support. Customers reviewing the company on Google most often point to punctual arrivals, clear upfront pricing, and work completed without requiring a follow-up visit.

"We do not send someone out and hope for the best," Agrawal said. "Every handyman service professional we put in front of a customer is experienced, prepared, and accountable. That has not changed since day one, and it will not change going forward."

About Mr. Handyman of Easton, Bethlehem, Nazareth and Allentown

Founded in 2018, Mr. Handyman of Easton, Bethlehem, Nazareth and Allentown provides home repair and improvement services to residential and commercial customers in the Lehigh Valley. The company is licensed (PA #PA203798), bonded, and insured, and operates as a locally owned franchise within the Neighborly® network. Services include interior remodeling, carpentry, drywall, tile, and general handyman repairs. The company can be reached through its website or by calling the main business line.

Mr. Handyman of Easton, Bethlehem, Nazareth & Allentown - Team

About Mr. Handyman of Easton, Bethlehem, Nazareth and Allentown

Founded in 2018, Mr. Handyman of Easton, Bethlehem, Nazareth and Allentown provides home repair and improvement services to residential and commercial customers in the Lehigh Valley. The company is licensed (PA #PA203798), bonded, and insured, and operates as a locally owned franchise within the Neighborly® network. Services include interior remodeling, carpentry, drywall, tile, and general handyman repairs. The company can be reached through its website or by calling the main business line.

Press Inquiries

Mr. Handyman of Easton, Bethlehem, Nazareth and Allentown

Pankaj Agrawal, Owner

Address: 2484 Birch St, Easton, PA 18042

Phone: 610-463-1667

Email: lehigh.valley [at] mrhandyman.com

Website: https://www.mrhandyman.com/easton-e-bethlehem-nazareth/