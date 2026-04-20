Westland Benefits acquires BC-based Synchronized Employee Benefits Corporation

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance, one of Canada’s largest independent insurance brokerages, today announced that its benefits brand, Westland Benefits, has acquired Synchronized Employee Benefits Corporation effective April 16, 2026. This acquisition underscores Westland Benefits’ commitment to its national expansion strategy, enhancing its advisory capabilities and deepening market access across Canada.

Synchronized Employee Benefits Corporation, located in Chilliwack, British Columbia, specializes in delivering employee benefits advisory services to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm is recognized for its client-centric approach, deep local relationships, and highly tailored benefit strategies designed to support employers and their employees across a range of industries.

“We’re pleased to welcome Synchronized Employee Benefits to the Westland Benefits platform,” says Matt Mann, President of Westland Benefits. “Synchronized Employee Benefits has built a strong reputation for trusted client relationships and deep advisory experience within the BC communities they serve. This partnership supports our national expansion strategy and enhances our ability to deliver value-driven, personalized solutions to employers across Canada.”

Westland remains committed to expanding its presence across Canada through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, while maintaining its focus on delivering exceptional client service and community connection.

About Westland Benefits

Westland Benefits is the dedicated employee benefits division of Westland Insurance Group, one of Canada’s largest and fastest growing insurance brokerages. Combining the personalized service of a boutique advisory firm with the reach and resources of a national broker, Westland Benefits delivers tailored, people-first solutions that support employee well-being and business performance. With deep expertise and a high-touch approach, Westland Benefits helps organizations navigate the evolving benefits landscape with confidence. As part of the Westland family, Westland Benefits is committed to empowering Canadian businesses through trusted advice and innovative benefits strategies. For more information, please visit our website.



About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.