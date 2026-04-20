Five Star Painting of Boise Expands Service Area Across the Treasure Valley to Meet Surging Homeowner Demand

Boise, ID, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Painting of Boise, a full-service residential and commercial painting company, today announced the expansion of its service area to include Eagle, Meridian, Star, and Boise proper. The move comes in response to rising demand from homeowners in one of the country's fastest-growing housing markets. Ada County recorded more than 4,100 new residential building permits in 2024, with construction activity remaining strong through 2025, and the number of homeowners seeking reliable, professional-grade painting services has grown steadily alongside it.

Five Star Painting of Boise - Owners, Mike Routon

That demand has outpaced the supply of qualified contractors willing to show up, communicate, and deliver on their commitments. The BBB's 2024 Scam Tracker Risk Report ranked home improvement among the riskiest categories for consumers, with complaints primarily about incomplete work, pricing disputes, and contractors who stopped responding mid-project. Five Star Painting of Boise is structured specifically to address those failure points. Every project is managed with a dedicated point of contact, a written estimate with no hidden line items, and a defined completion timeline that the company is accountable to.

"We built this whole operation around one question: What would we want if we were the homeowner? We want someone who shows up when they say they will, keeps us in the loop, and doesn't leave until the job is done right. That's what we're bringing to Eagle, Meridian, and Star. We want Five Star Painting of Boise to be the best residential painting company Boise has to offer — and expanding into these communities is how we back that up." — Mike Routon, Owner, Five Star Painting of Boise.

The company's team brings more than 25 years of combined painting experience to every engagement and currently holds a five-star rating on Google and HomeAdvisor. Services cover the full scope of residential painting in Boise and nearby, including interior and exterior painting, cabinet painting and refinishing, trim and crown molding work, drywall repair, and pressure washing, as well as commercial painting for offices, medical facilities, and property management clients. A complete list of services is available on the company's website.

Five Star Painting of Boise operates as a locally owned franchise backed by Neighborly, one of the largest home services networks in North America. All work is covered under the Neighborly Done Right Promise®, a written workmanship warranty that guarantees the quality of completed projects and provides a documented resolution process if any issue surfaces after the job is closed. That backing gives homeowners the accountability of a national standard with the responsiveness of a locally invested business owner.

Spring Special: Beat the Rush: Book Before May 31st and Save 20%

Spring is the busiest season for exterior repaints and kitchen cabinet transformations, and project slots fill several weeks in advance. Homeowners in Eagle, Meridian, Star, and Boise who schedule before May 31st receive 20 percent off their painting service and secure a confirmed project date before the summer calendar fills with graduation parties, family gatherings, and backyard entertaining. Booking now also ensures work is completed before seasonal temperature windows close for exterior applications. Schedule a free estimate online or call +1 (208) 789-2881.

The expansion addresses a consistent gap in professional service coverage across Eagle, Star, Meridian and surrounding areas, where homeowners have historically relied on traveling crews with no local accountability or attempted do-it-yourself projects without accounting for the complexity of surface preparation, primer selection, and application technique. A failed paint job is not just an aesthetic problem. Improper application can compromise wood, accelerate moisture infiltration, and cost two to three times as much to correct as a professional job would have cost from the start.

Five Star Painting of Boise manages every phase of each project, from the initial free estimate through final walk-through, including preparation, priming, application, and site cleanup. Homeowners deal with a single project manager throughout, not a rotating cast of subcontractors. The workspace is cleaned at the close of each workday, and no project is considered complete until the homeowner signs off.

Five Star Painting of Boise - SUV

About Five Star Painting of Boise

Five Star Painting of Boise is a locally owned, full-service interior and exterior painting company serving residential and commercial clients across the Treasure Valley, including Boise, Eagle, Meridian, Star and nearby. The company provides a comprehensive range of painting and surface services, from single-room refreshes and full exterior repaints to cabinet refinishing, drywall repair, and pressure washing, supported by a team with over 25 years of combined industry experience. Five Star Painting of Boise operates as a locally owned and operated Neighborly-affiliated franchise, combining the personalized attention of a local business with the standards and accountability of a nationally recognized home services network. All work is backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise®. Homeowners interested in a free estimate or the current spring promotion can schedule online or reach the company directly by phone or email.

Press Inquiries

Five Star Painting of Boise

Mike Routon, Owner

Address: 1883 N Wildwood St #A, Boise, ID 83713

Phone: +1 (208) 789-2881

Email: boise [at] fivestarpainting.com

Website: https://www.fivestarpainting.com/boise/