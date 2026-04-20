Following National Stage Debut, Strategic Architect Michelle May O’Neil of Concierra Business Announces Free Live Training on Founder Overload for April 28

Dallas, TEXAS, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concierra Business, a strategic advisory firm serving founders, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth executives, today announced a free national live training for entrepreneurs on April 28 at 12:00 PM CST. The training, titled “How Entrepreneurs Regain Control Before Growth Turns Into More Pressure, More Chaos, and More of the Business Falling Back on Them,” is built on the firm’s Atlas Load Reset™ framework, which Concierra Business founder Michelle May O’Neil debuted earlier this month at the Aspire Tour in Phoenix alongside a nationally recognized lineup of entrepreneurs, investors, and bestselling authors.

Michelle May O'Neil, Board Certified trial attorney and founder of Concierra Business and Concierra Legal, is the architect of the Atlas Load Reset™ framework and the forthcoming book The Fifth Move: Business Strategy Through a Litigator's Lens.

Registration is open at atlasloadreset.com/entrepreneur.

What the Training Addresses

The Atlas Load Reset addresses a pattern O’Neil has observed across 34 years of advising founders, executives, and high-net-worth individuals: as businesses grow, the operational and strategic burden on the founder intensifies rather than diminishes. Hiring does not always reduce pressure. Revenue growth does not always produce stability. And the founder becomes the load-bearing wall of an enterprise that was never architecturally designed to hold that weight.

“The entrepreneurs I work with are not failing,” said O’Neil. “They are succeeding in a way that is slowly crushing them. The business is growing, but it still depends on them for everything. The Atlas Load Reset gives them a framework to see that pattern clearly and start building differently.”

Built on the Concierra Business Scaling Framework

The training is grounded in the Concierra Business Scaling Framework, a proprietary five-domain diagnostic system developed by O’Neil that examines the structural origins of founder overload. The five domains — Founder Identity, Business Structure, Customer Journey, Team Building, and Financial Systems — provide a comprehensive diagnostic map that reveals where pressure is concentrated and why growth continues to fall back on the founder.

O’Neil describes the approach as “preventive health for business” — a system designed to identify and address structural vulnerabilities before they escalate into operational crises, litigation, or founder burnout.

Who the Training Is Designed For

The training is designed for entrepreneurs and founders who are experiencing growth but still feel like too much of the business depends on them. It is specifically relevant for business owners who have hired but still feel like the bottleneck, who want more structure before growth creates a bigger burden, and who are looking for a strategic framework rather than generic business advice.

Pathway to the 12-Week Atlas Load Reset Intensive

The free training on April 28 serves as the entry point for the 12-week Atlas Load Reset intensive, a structured group program launching in May 2026 through Concierra Business (concierrabusiness.com). The intensive applies the full Concierra Business Scaling Framework across all five domains and is designed for founders who are ready to build a business that can hold growth without constant founder rescue.

O’Neil also offers private strategic advisory through Concierra Elite™ and full-spectrum strategic architecture through Concierra Sovereign™ for founders and executives whose situations require individualized, high-touch engagement. Leaders with concurrent legal matters are served through Concierra Legal (concierralegal.com).

About Michelle May O’Neil

Michelle May O’Neil is a Board Certified family law trial attorney, strategic architect, and founder of Concierra Business and Concierra Legal, based in Texas and Florida. A 34-year veteran of high-stakes litigation and business strategy with 37+ jury trials and 165+ appellate cases — including 55 before the Texas Supreme Court and a case filed in the United States Supreme Court — O’Neil advises founders, entrepreneurs, executives, professional athletes, and high-net-worth individuals on the intersection of identity, risk, and growth.

She is the architect of the Atlas Load Reset™ framework, the Identity Stack™, and the Concierra Business Scaling Framework. Named to the inaugural Thought Leaders 100, Forbes Top 10 Divorce Lawyers in Dallas, Best Lawyers in America, and Texas Super Lawyers for 16 consecutive years. She holds a post-doctoral certification in Women’s Leadership from Harvard Law School and is the author of the forthcoming book The Fifth Move: Business Strategy Through a Litigator’s Lens. Her work has been featured by Forbes, Fox Business, NewsNation, Texas Lawyer, Mashable, D Magazine, and Success Magazine (themichellemayoneil.com).

Michelle May O'Neil delivers the Atlas Load Reset™ framework at the Aspire Tour in Phoenix, April 2026. The framework serves as the foundation for her free national training on April 28.

About Concierra Business

Concierra Business is a strategic advisory firm that helps founders, entrepreneurs, and executives build businesses capable of scaling without constant founder rescue. The firm delivers diagnostic frameworks, group programs, and private advisory engagements grounded in its proprietary Concierra Business Scaling Framework, the Atlas Load Reset, and the Identity Stack. Headquartered in Frisco, Texas, with operations in Florida, Concierra Business serves clients nationwide through its scaling intensives, Concierra Elite advisory, Concierra Sovereign architecture programs, and an affiliated legal practice, Concierra Legal. Learn more at concierrabusiness.com and concierralegal.com.

Press Inquiries

Michelle May O'Neil

michelle [at] concierrabusiness.com

214-676-9051

ConcierraBusiness.com

5 Cowboys Way, Suite 300

Frisco, Texas 75034