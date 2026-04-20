Oliveda International, Inc. CEO and Olive Tree People Inc. Founder Presents ‘Waterless Beauty’ Initiative for Africa

SANTA MONICA, CA, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCID: OLVI) today announced that on April 14, 2026, olive farmer and Olive Tree People founder Thomas Lommel met with government officials from the Arusha region in Tanzania, Africa to present the "waterless beauty" movement – an initiative that now operates globally across the United States, Canada, and Europe, supported by over 70,000 "Waterless Beauty Pioneers.”

Olive Tree People is not only a pioneer in waterless beauty, but it is also the world's leading company in this sector and is leading the G-Beauty movement in North America.

"Water is for drinking, not for skincare,” explained Mr. Lommel. “The water we do not use in our products we bring to the people in Africa by building water wells there since 2013.

“The beauty industry is highly water intensive. Approximately 80% of all liquid cosmetic formulations consist of 60%–95% distilled water. This amounts to roughly 78 billion liters of water per year – or, when converted, enough drinking water to supply more than 105 million people, assuming an average annual consumption of approximately 730 liters of drinking water per person.

“All official government representatives we met with were in full agreement after our presentation, and so Olive Tree People confirmed to support another 90 villages in the Arusha region by drilling water wells. The very next day, accompanied by television broadcasters such as Arusha Zone TV, the Olive Tree People delegation received a warm welcome in the first Maasai villages where they commenced the drilling of the initial wells.”

Mr. Lommel further commented, "We do not sell beauty products – we educate waterless beauty! Many people are unaware that beauty products listing ‘water’ as the first ingredient in their INCI list are actually based on approximately 70% distilled water. Furthermore, in the case of face creams or body lotions, this 70% water content is often combined with up to 25% 'refined oils' – meaning industrially processed oils or even petroleum.

“More and more people are in love how purpose driven and fulfilling what we are doing is, and more of them are joining our waterless movement on a daily basis because they love introducing others to the concept of waterless beauty. Others join to support our water well projects in Africa or cherish the nature conservation work around our more than 30,000 mountain olive trees we care for in southern Spain. Still others appreciate the interconnectedness of it all, although, above all, most people love the sustainable cycle we have cultivated over the past 23 years: From Tree to Beauty.

“I believe that purpose-driven jobs represent the future, and that this is a dream shared by many. We do not operate a charity or giving back in Africa. We are building a sustainable cycle – like the trees and nature have been doing for millions of years. We give, and we receive, and the knowledge we gain in the process is often far greater than what we give,” Mr. Lommel concluded.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as OLIVE re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called “The Next Big Thing” in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

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