Global Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market Size/Share Worth USD 9.67 Billion by 2035 at a 9.2% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Direct Extractive CEMS, Dilution Extractive CEMS, In-situ CEMS), By Installation Type (New Installations, Retrofit Installations/Upgrades, Replacement Installations), By Application (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Cement, Pulp & Paper, Waste Incineration, Metals & Mining, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market was valued at approximately USD 4.02 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.38 billion in 2026, with a projected value of around USD 9.67 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9.2% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market Revenue and Trends

The Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market is an international sector involving technologies in ceaselessly measuring and reporting the release of pollutants by industrial sources of power plants, oil and gas plants, cement plants, and chemical plants. This market is expanding because of the tougher environmental laws, the greater concern about air pollution, and the rising demand where industries have to meet the emission standards. Cem Systems assist in monitoring gases such as sulfur dioxide (SO₂), nitrogen oxides (NOₓ), carbon monoxide (CO), and carbon dioxide (CO₂) in real time, which is also regulated in the safety of the environment. Furthermore, sensor technology, automation, and data analytics are enhancing the accuracy of monitoring and efficiency of the operations, which further contributes to the development of the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market.

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What are the factors that significantly influence the development of the continuous emission monitoring systems market?

The Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems High environmental regulations primarily influence market growth by cutting down air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from industries. Regulatory bodies and governments are putting pressure upon industries like power generation, oil and gas, cement, and chemical manufacturing plants to constantly measure pollutants like sulfur dioxide (SO₂), nitrogen oxides (NO₂), carbon monoxide (CO), and particulate matter. Consequently, businesses embrace continuous emission monitoring systems to guarantee compliance with regulations, enhance transparency, and eliminate fines for the environment.

The development of monitoring technologies is another significant reason to support the growth of the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market. Novelties in sensor technologies, automation, and cloud-based data analytics enhance the effectiveness and accuracy of the emission monitoring solutions. Moreover, the rising industrialization levels and the world tendency toward sustainable production and environmental safety are also pushing industries to invest in the high-tech emission monitoring systems, which also promotes the expansion of the market over the long term.

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(Please note that the sample of the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Technology

Direct Extractive CEMS forms a significant portion of the market in Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems since it finds extensive application in the actual measurement of pollutants known to flow out of industrial exhausts. These systems take the gas samples available on stacks and convey them to the analyzers to measure in detail the pollutants by their presence in the air, including sulfur dioxide (SO₂), nitrogen oxides (NOₓ), and carbon monoxide (CO). Direct extractive systems are mostly used in any industry where stringent monitoring of emissions is essential, such as the power generation, cement, and chemicals industries, due to their reliability and accuracy.

The use of Dilution Extractive CEMS and In-situ CEMS is also becoming marketable. Dilution extractive systems dilute the sample gas prior to analysis, which contributes to reducing the wear on the equipment and makes measurements in a rough environment constant. In-situ systems, meanwhile, are used to measure emissions at the stack, and these have a faster response time as well as reduced maintenance requirements. The use of these technologies is becoming more popular as industries seek effective, cost-efficient solutions to environmental compliance regulations.

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By Installation Type

New installations would take a large portion in the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market since new industrial plants should have emission monitoring systems installed to ensure that they do not violate the environmental regulations the moment they are built. The erection of new power plants, refineries, and manufacturing facilities around the globe is establishing a consistent demand on the state-of-the-art monitoring solutions that ensure that regulatory and environmental safety is met.

Other market growth factors include retrofit installations, upgrades, and replacement installations. Most of the industrial facilities currently being enhanced are the older ones that are being improved with more efficient and advanced monitoring systems to comply with the new standards of the emission levels. Replacement installations take place when the old equipment is replaced with modern equipment to offer better accuracy, automation, and reporting of emissions in real time.

By Application

The Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market is dominated by the power generation sector because the power plants are some of the largest contributors of industrial emissions, and they are also highly regulated by the environmental regulations. Continuous emission monitoring software enables such facilities not only to measure the level of pollutants but also to ensure that they stay within the limits of regulations and enhance the practice of environmental management.

Some of its other key uses are oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, cement, pulp and paper, waste incineration, metals and mining, and pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries. These industries need a stable emissions monitoring system that would guarantee the safe operation of the industries and minimize their environmental footprint. With the growing attention of people around the world to the sustainability of the environment and the possibility of controlling the quality of air, the implementation of emission monitoring in these industries will continue to grow over time.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems market forward?

What are the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players have?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

Asia Pacific is estimated to have the highest growth in the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market due to the high rate of industrialization, escalating environmental regulations, and rising awareness of air pollution control. Most countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea are enhancing the pollution control policies and investing in superior environmental monitoring technologies in an attempt to curb industry-related emissions. Increasing growth of industries such as power generation, cement, chemicals and oil and gas in the region is greatly contributing to the need to ensure constant emission monitoring systems to ensure compliance with regulations and enhance the quality of air in the region.

The Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market in Europe is supposed to record good growth because of the stringent environmental rules and the high intentions to cut greenhouse gases. The sustainability and carbon reduction policies implemented by governments are pushing industries to use modern emission monitoring technologies. In the meantime, North America is also witnessing stable growth in its markets with industries investing more and more in high standard monitoring devices to conform to the environmental standards as well as enhance transparency in their operations. The increasing trend in environmental protection and regulatory adherence is facilitating the future development of the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market in these areas.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 4.38 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 9.67 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 4.02 billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.2% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Technology, Installation Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

June 2025 – Kanomax USA, Inc. revealed the introduction of the smart air quality and particle monitoring systems to assist industries in monitoring air pollutants and enhance their environmental compliance. These technologies make it possible to improve the monitoring of the real-time and add to the increasing number of solutions in the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market.

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List of the prominent players in the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market:

ABB

Siemens

Emerson Electric Co.

Teledyne Technologies

Horiba

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

AMETEK Inc

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

SICK AG

IMR Environmental Equipment Inc.

Kanomax USA Inc.

METTLER TOLEDO

MRU Instruments

Process Insights Inc.

Envea

Keller Group plc

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

RKI Instruments

Acoem

Others

The Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Direct Extractive CEMS

Dilution Extractive CEMS

In-situ CEMS

By Installation Type

New Installations

Retrofit Installations/Upgrades

Replacement Installations

By Application

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Cement

Pulp & Paper

Waste Incineration

Metals & Mining

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Others

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What should be the entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels for the continuous emission monitoring systems industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market Report

The Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems industry.

Managers in the Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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