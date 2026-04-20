STLA Investor Alert: Stellantis N.V. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Hid Deteriorating Trajectory: Levi & Korsinsky

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) to contact the firm. WHO IS AFFECTED: Those who purchased STLA securities between February 26, 2025 and February 5, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or call (212) 363-7500.

On February 6, 2026, Stellantis shares fell $2.26 per share, a decline of approximately 23.69%, closing at $7.28. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 8, 2026.

February 26, 2025 — Optimistic Guidance Launches the Class Period

Stellantis issued fiscal year 2024 results and provided 2025 guidance calling for positive net revenue growth, mid-single-digit adjusted operating income margins, and positive industrial free cash flows. Management touted electrification as "growing" and expressed confidence in achieving "profitable growth" through new product launches and regional scale. The lawsuit contends these projections were materially misleading because the Company was not positioned to deliver on them.

April 30, 2025 — Guidance Suspended, But Reassurances Continue

First quarter results revealed net revenues down 14% year-over-year to €35.8 billion and consolidated shipments declining 9%. Despite these figures, management emphasized "encouraging progress" on commercial recovery and characterized the suspension of full-year guidance as driven solely by tariff-related uncertainties, the filing states. The complaint asserts this framing obscured deeper structural problems already affecting the business.

July 21, 2025 — Preliminary H1 Results Expose €3.3 Billion in Charges

Management disclosed preliminary first-half figures including AOI of just €540 million (a 0.7% margin versus 10.0% in H1 2024) and €3.3 billion in net charges. These charges included:

Approximately €2 billion from canceled product programs, including €700 million from abandoned hydrogen fuel cell EV efforts

Roughly €700 million in non-cash impairments of Maserati vehicle platforms

Approximately €300 million tied to CAFE credit write-downs following regulatory changes

About €200 million from expanded Takata airbag recall campaigns in Europe (approximately two-thirds of a ~€300 million line item also covering miscellaneous items)

February 6, 2026 — The Full Picture Emerges

Stellantis announced €22 billion in charges alongside a fundamental "reset" of its business model. The Company disclosed that its prior electrification assumptions had been based on "an initial overestimation of pace of adoption of electrification in the regions" and pointed to "substantially reduced volume and profitability expectations for BEV products." STLA shares lost nearly a quarter of their value in a single trading session.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology of events in the Stellantis case raises serious questions about whether shareholders received accurate information as the Company's outlook deteriorated across multiple quarters." — Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on June 8, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the STLA Lawsuit

Q: When did Stellantis allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 26, 2025 to February 5, 2026. During this time, the complaint alleges management made materially false or misleading statements about the Company's earnings trajectory and electrification strategy. When the true scope of problems was revealed on February 6, 2026, shares declined approximately 23.69%.

Q: How much did STLA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 23.69%, a decline of $2.26 per share, after Stellantis disclosed €22 billion in charges and a fundamental business reset on February 6, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do STLA investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my STLA shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171