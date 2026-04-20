UPST Investor Alert: Upstart Holdings Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Misled on AI Growth: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides context on investor sentiment surrounding Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) and a pending securities class action covering purchases between May 14, 2025 and November 4, 2025. Find out if you can recover your Upstart investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Upstart shares lost $4.49 per share, a 9.71% single-day decline, after the Company revealed its flagship AI model had been suppressing loan approvals. The lead plaintiff deadline is June 8, 2026.

The Early Optimism

In May 2025, Upstart hosted its inaugural "AI Day" in New York City, positioning itself as a "category of one" in AI-powered lending. The Company showcased Model 22, its latest underwriting engine, and management projected full-year revenue of approximately $1.01 billion. Investor enthusiasm built as Upstart reported transaction volume surging 159% year-over-year in Q2 2025 and conversion rates climbing from 19% to nearly 24%. By August, management raised full-year revenue guidance to $1.055 billion, citing Model 22 as the primary catalyst.

The Growing Concerns

Beneath the surface, the complaint alleges, Model 22 was already tightening the credit box in ways that would undermine the growth story investors had embraced. The Upstart Macro Index ticked higher in July and August 2025, and Model 22 responded by reducing approvals, raising borrower interest rates, and shrinking approved loan sizes. According to the lawsuit, management knew this conservatism was building during Q3 yet continued to let elevated guidance stand without updating the market.

The Breaking Point

On November 4, 2025, the disconnect between investor expectations and operational reality became undeniable:

Q3 2025 revenue of $277 million missed the Company's own $280 million guidance

Q4 2025 revenue guidance of $288 million came in far below the $303.7 million Wall Street consensus

Full-year revenue from fees was slashed to $946 million from $990 million

Conversion rates fell from 23.9% in Q2 to 20.6% in Q3

Management admitted Model 22 had been "overresponsive" to macroeconomic signals and plagued by "sampling and measurement error"

The CTO acknowledged the Company had "knowingly" calibrated Model 22 to be more conservative earlier in the quarter

The action contends these admissions shattered the AI growth thesis that had sustained investor confidence throughout the Class Period.

Sentiment Arc and Investor Harm

"Investor confidence depends on receiving truthful information from the companies they invest in. When the narrative shifts overnight from 'full bloom' growth to admissions of model overreaction and known conservatism, shareholders are left bearing losses they could not have anticipated." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The gulf between what shareholders believed and what management allegedly knew widened over the course of Q3 2025. Investors who bought UPST shares based on rising guidance and AI Day optimism saw those shares reprice sharply once the true state of Model 22's behavior was disclosed.

Speak with an attorney about recovering your UPST losses or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: June 8, 2026

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

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Frequently Asked Questions About the UPST Lawsuit

Q: When did Upstart allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from May 14, 2025 to November 4, 2025. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on November 4, 2025, when Upstart reported Q3 results and admitted Model 22 had overreacted to macroeconomic signals, causing a significant stock decline.

Q: How much did UPST stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 9.71%, a decline of $4.49 per share, after the Company disclosed that its AI model had been suppressing loan approvals and lowered full-year revenue guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do UPST investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my UPST shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before June 8, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171