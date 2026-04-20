IT Investor Alert: Gartner, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Concealing CV Growth Deterioration: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) to contact the firm. Those who purchased Gartner securities between February 4, 2025, and February 2, 2026, may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Gartner shares fell from a Class Period high of $336.71 to $160.16, a cumulative loss of over 52%. Below is the chronology of material events shareholders need to understand.

February 4, 2025: Medium-Term Growth Targets Publicly Set

Management introduced fiscal 2025 guidance during the Q4 2024 earnings call, projecting Research CV growth would accelerate beyond the 7.8% Q4 exit rate, with a stated medium-term objective of 12% to 16%. The Company characterized its outlook as "achievable with opportunity for upside" and stated it had modeled CV growth "accelerating over the course of 2025."

May 6, 2025: Q1 Results Show First Cracks

Gartner reported Q1 CV growth of 7%, with global CV actually declining $63 million sequentially from Q4 2024. Approximately 80% of that sequential drop was attributed to the U.S. federal government. The lawsuit contends that management downplayed this deterioration, reiterating medium-term 12% to 16% CV growth targets and characterizing results as "ahead of expectations."

August 5, 2025: CV Growth Drops to 5%, Stock Falls 27.55%

The action alleges the first major corrective disclosure occurred here. CV growth decelerated from 7% to 5% overall, and from 8% to 6% excluding federal contracts. Shares plunged $92.78 in a single session, closing at $243.93.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

November 4, 2025: Defendants Allegedly Continued to Mislead

During the Q3 earnings call, the complaint alleges management claimed the tariff-affected selling environment had begun to "improve" and repeated assertions that CV growth would accelerate into 2026, while refusing to confirm any bottoming of the growth rate in Q4.

February 3, 2026: Full Truth Emerges

Gartner disclosed a further decline in CV growth, to only 1% overall, and down to 4% excluding federal contracts, and for the first time revealed a significant shortfall in Consulting segment performance against internal projections. Shares fell another 20.87%, or $42.24, to $160.16.

Chronology of Material Events

Feb. 4, 2025: CV growth projected to accelerate from 7.8% toward 12%-16% medium-term target

CV growth projected to accelerate from 7.8% toward 12%-16% medium-term target May 6, 2025: CV growth reported at 7%; global CV declined $63 million sequentially; 12%-16% target reiterated

CV growth reported at 7%; global CV declined $63 million sequentially; 12%-16% target reiterated Aug. 5, 2025: CV growth fell to 5% (6% ex-federal); stock dropped 27.55% in one day

CV growth fell to 5% (6% ex-federal); stock dropped 27.55% in one day Nov. 4, 2025: Management allegedly claimed selling environment was improving; reiterated 2026 acceleration, while CV growth fell to 3% (but held at 6% ex-federal)

Management allegedly claimed selling environment was improving; reiterated 2026 acceleration, while CV growth fell to 3% (but held at 6% ex-federal) Feb. 3, 2026: CV growth fell to approximately 1% (4% ex-federal); Consulting shortfall disclosed for first time; stock dropped 20.87%

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology here raises questions about the widening gap between management's repeated assurances and the trajectory investors ultimately experienced." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by May 18, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171