NKTR Investor Alert: Nektar Therapeutics Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Misleading Institutional Shareholders: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) during the period from February 26, 2025 through December 15, 2025 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or call (212) 363-7500.

Shareholders who acquired NKTR securities during the Class Period suffered losses of $4.14 per share, a 7.77% decline, following corrective disclosures on December 16, 2025 revealing that Nektar's pivotal REZOLVE-AA clinical trial included ineligible patients whose participation allegedly compromised the study's statistical significance.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Pension funds, mutual funds, and asset managers with fiduciary duties to plan participants and beneficiaries should assess whether losses in NKTR positions trigger obligations to investigate recovery options. Under applicable fiduciary standards, institutional holders may be required to evaluate participation in securities class actions when portfolio holdings suffer material losses attributable to alleged corporate fraud.

Fiduciaries holding NKTR shares during the Class Period may have an obligation to evaluate whether recovery through this action serves beneficiaries' interests

Institutional investors with the largest losses are best positioned to serve as lead plaintiff and shape the litigation strategy

Lead plaintiff appointment carries no out-of-pocket cost; attorneys' fees are paid from any recovery obtained for the class

Portfolio managers should review transaction records for NKTR purchases between February 26, 2025 and December 15, 2025

Active participation as lead plaintiff allows institutional holders to select counsel and oversee settlement negotiations



Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The securities action asserts that Nektar and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements about the integrity of patient enrollment in the company's Phase 2b REZOLVE-AA trial of rezpegaldesleukin. Throughout the Class Period, the company repeatedly assured investors that trial enrollment followed strict protocol standards. On December 16, 2025, when topline results revealed that four patients with major eligibility violations had been included, the trial's primary endpoint narrowly missed statistical significance. NKTR shares declined $4.14 to close at $49.16.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiff helps ensure vigorous prosecution of claims and meaningful recoveries for all affected shareholders, including retirement plan participants whose savings may have been impacted by these alleged misrepresentations." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges violations of Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The lawsuit contends that management repeatedly affirmed the trial's adherence to enrollment protocols while four patients had been randomized in violation of those very standards. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by May 5, 2026.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171