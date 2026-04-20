Enphase’s Generic Risk Warnings Allegedly Failed Investors — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of Enphase Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ENPH) risk disclosures in connection with a securities class action filed on behalf of purchasers between April 22, 2025 and October 28, 2025. Shares fell $5.56 (15.15%) after concealed channel and tax credit problems surfaced. Determine whether you qualify for recovery in this action or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Q4 2025 revenue guidance came in at $310 million to $350 million, missing analyst estimates of $374 million to $383 million. The lead plaintiff deadline is April 20, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Enphase's SEC filings contained standard risk factor language acknowledging that policy changes, tariffs, and subsidy shifts could affect demand for solar products. The Company's 10-Q filings during the Class Period noted that channel inventory could fluctuate and that tax credit availability influenced purchasing decisions. On their face, these disclosures appeared to address the risks that ultimately materialized.

What the Lawsuit Contends Was Missing

The securities action contends these generic warnings were inadequate because management allegedly knew specific, concrete problems were already developing:

Microinverter channel inventory had risen above the Company's stated 8-to-10-week target, yet management characterized inventory management as being in "very good shape"

Safe harbor revenue of $70.9 million was pulled forward from Q4 into Q3, masking underlying demand weakness that was not disclosed to investors

The Company's ability to mitigate the early termination of the 25D Clean Energy Tax Credit was allegedly overstated, even as management held weekly installer roundtables revealing mixed market responses

Q3 2025 revenue excluding safe harbor shipments was approximately $339.5 million, falling 8.24% below the low end of guidance, a shortfall not apparent from headline figures

Why Boilerplate Language May Not Protect

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

The complaint challenges the gap between Enphase's general cautionary statements and the specific operational realities the action claims executives already understood. When a company warns generically that "policy changes may affect demand" while simultaneously telling analysts it is "completely transparent" and in "very good shape" on channel management, the action asserts that investors received a misleading picture of the Company's actual condition.

Evaluate your eligibility to participate in this securities recovery or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: April 20, 2026

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171