Levi & Korsinsky, LLP: PYPL Disclosure Timeline Reveals Pattern of Alleged Harm

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) to contact the firm. Those who purchased PYPL securities between February 25, 2025 and February 2, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

PayPal investors lost $10.63 per share, a 20.31% single-day decline, when the Company's stock fell from $52.33 to $41.70 on February 3, 2026. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on April 20, 2026.

February 25, 2025 — Ambitious 2027 Targets Unveiled at Investor Day

PayPal conducted its annual Analyst/Investor Day, where executives laid out a sweeping vision for the Company through fiscal year 2027. The lawsuit chronicles how management presented targets including 8% to 10% branded checkout TPV growth by 2027, transaction margin dollar growth accelerating to 7% to 9%, new checkout experience coverage expanding from 30% in the U.S. to more than 80% globally, and long-term EPS growth ambitions of 20% or more. As detailed in the action, these projections were presented with conviction while material operational limitations were allegedly concealed from investors.

April 29, 2025 — Q1 Results Reinforce the Narrative

PayPal reported first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings. The securities action alleges that management used these results to validate the trajectory set at Investor Day. Among the data points presented:

Transaction margin dollars grew 8% excluding leap day effects

Non-GAAP EPS increased 23% year-over-year

Branded experiences TPV grew 8% excluding leap day, 2 points above full-year 2024

New checkout experience coverage jumped 25 points to over 45% of U.S. traffic

Venmo revenue grew 20% in the quarter



Management reaffirmed the branded checkout acceleration strategy and expressed confidence that European rollout would proceed even faster than the U.S. As claimed, these statements reinforced investor expectations while internal deployment challenges were not disclosed.

February 3, 2026 — The Correction

PayPal announced Q4 and full-year 2025 results revealing worsening Branded Checkout performance. Simultaneously, the Company withdrew its 2027 financial targets entirely and disclosed "operational and deployment issues" across all regions. The CEO role transitioned abruptly. Investors who had relied on nearly a year of optimistic projections saw $10.63 per share in value erased overnight.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The timeline in this case raises questions about whether investors received accurate and complete information as events unfolded," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM — For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by April 20, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171