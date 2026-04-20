AQST Investor Alert: AQUESTIVE THERAPEUTICS, INC. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Stock Dropped Over 37 Percent: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) during the period from June 16, 2025 through January 8, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or call (212) 363-7500.

AQST shares lost $2.30 per share in a single session on January 9, 2026, a decline exceeding 37%. The Court has set May 4, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Fund managers, pension administrators, and other fiduciaries with AQST exposure during the Class Period should assess whether their holdings were affected by the alleged artificial inflation of Aquestive securities. The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, contends that Aquestive and its management disseminated materially misleading statements regarding the regulatory approval timeline for Anaphylm, the Company's sublingual film epinephrine product. The action alleges that these representations inflated the trading price of AQST shares throughout the Class Period.

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional shareholders considering lead plaintiff appointment should be aware of the following:

Lead plaintiffs serve as fiduciary representatives of the entire class, helping to direct the litigation and negotiate any potential recovery

Institutional investors with substantial losses often possess the resources and standing courts favor under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act's selection criteria

Serving as lead plaintiff carries no out-of-pocket cost; counsel fees are paid only from any recovery obtained for the class

Fiduciaries holding AQST in retirement accounts, endowment portfolios, or pension plans may have independent obligations to evaluate recovery opportunities on behalf of beneficiaries

Institutions that do not seek lead plaintiff status retain all rights as absent class members and may still participate in any future recovery

The lead plaintiff selects and retains counsel for the class, providing direct influence over litigation strategy and settlement terms

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The securities action claims that Aquestive's management created a false impression that the Company's NDA for Anaphylm was progressing toward timely FDA approval by January 31, 2026. As alleged, these representations caused purchasers to acquire or hold AQST shares at prices that did not reflect the true regulatory risks facing the application. When the FDA's identification of potential NDA deficiencies became public on January 9, 2026, the resulting price correction allegedly caused significant portfolio-level harm.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation helps ensure that the interests of all shareholders are vigorously represented and that corporate accountability is maintained," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The class action asserts claims under §10(b) and §20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act on behalf of purchasers of AQST securities between June 16, 2025 and January 8, 2026. The complaint charges that Aquestive's repeated assurances about the Anaphylm regulatory timeline were materially misleading given undisclosed deficiencies in the NDA that ultimately prevented approval by the PDUFA date.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171