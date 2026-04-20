UHG Investor Alert: United Homes Group Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Disclosures Allegedly Revealed Hidden Scheme: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UHG) to contact the firm.

WHO IS AFFECTED: Those who purchased UHG securities between May 19, 2025 and February 22, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or call (212) 363-7500.

From $4.26, UHG shares collapsed to $1.15 following three corrective disclosures on October 20, 2025, November 6, 2025, and February 23, 2026. Investors have until June 9, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

May 19, 2025: The "Maximize Shareholder Value" Announcement

United Homes issued a press release disclosing that its Board appointed a Special Committee of independent directors to review strategic alternatives. The Company stated it would explore a range of options "in order to explore ways to maximize shareholder value." The lawsuit contends this language concealed that founder Michael Nieri, who controlled 79% of voting power, was already working to force a sale on his own terms.

August 7, 2025: Optimistic Operational Update Masks Underlying Tensions

The Company reported Q2 2025 results and management stated that initiatives would "have a more significant impact on our results as we head into the second half of the year." As alleged in the action, the Company continued to omit that its controlling stockholder was taking steps to devalue the business and undermine the independent board members who stood in his way.

October 20, 2025: The Board Exodus That Shattered Confidence

Before the market opened, UHG disclosed that six of seven board members had resigned after Nieri refused to step down as Executive Chairman or forego compensation. The Special Committee had determined that remaining independent was in shareholders' best interests, but Nieri would not accept the conditions necessary to empower management. Shares fell 52.46% in a single session on unusually heavy volume.

November 6, 2025: Operational Fallout Becomes Undeniable

Q3 2025 results revealed home closings dropped 29% year over year and revenue fell 23%. The securities action alleges these disclosures confirmed the operational damage Nieri's actions had inflicted. Shares fell another 7.6%.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

February 23, 2026: The Fire Sale

United Homes announced it would be acquired by Stanley Martin Homes, LLC for $1.18 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of approximately $221 million and a discount exceeding 50% to the prior trading day's close. Shares dropped 51.68% on the news.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The chronology of events at United Homes raises serious questions about when the Company's controlling stockholder's true intentions became apparent internally versus when shareholders were informed," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by June 9, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UHG Lawsuit

Q: When did United Homes allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from May 19, 2025 to February 22, 2026. The complaint alleges that during this period, the Company concealed that its controlling shareholder was working to force a discounted sale rather than genuinely pursuing alternatives to maximize shareholder value. The alleged fraud was revealed through a series of corrective disclosures that caused UHG stock to decline approximately 73%.

Q: How much did UHG stock drop? A: Shares fell $2.23 (52.46%) on October 20, 2025, following the resignation of six of the Company’s seven board members. As the disclosures allegedly continued, shares fell an additional $0.11 (7.6%) on November 6, 2025, and $1.23 (51.68%) on February 23, 2026.

Q: What do UHG investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my UHG shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? : Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.