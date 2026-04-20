MEDP Investor Alert: Medpace Holdings Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After CEO Allegedly Certified Misleading Statements: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) of a pending securities class action naming senior executives as individual defendants. Class Period: April 22, 2025 through February 9, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

Medpace shares fell $84.30 per share, a decline of more than 15.9%, after corrective disclosures allegedly revealed the Company's Q4 2025 book-to-bill ratio came in at 1.04 versus the repeatedly projected 1.15. The Court has set June 8, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

Three senior officers of Medpace are named as defendants in the securities action filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio:

August James Troendle , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who directed earnings call communications and provided book-to-bill projections to analysts throughout the Class Period

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, who directed earnings call communications and provided book-to-bill projections to analysts throughout the Class Period Jesse J. Geiger , President, who delivered quarterly revenue and backlog figures to the investing public

, President, who delivered quarterly revenue and backlog figures to the investing public Kevin M. Brady, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, who provided updated fiscal year guidance including revenue, EBITDA, and net income projections



The action contends each Individual Defendant possessed the power and authority to control the contents of Medpace's SEC filings, press releases, and analyst presentations.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

The complaint asserts claims under Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which imposes liability on individuals who controlled a person or entity that violated Section 10(b). The pleading alleges:

Each defendant had access to material non-public information about backlog cancellation trends and the pre-backlog pipeline

Each defendant received copies of the Company's reports and press releases prior to issuance and had the ability to prevent their release or cause corrections

Each defendant knew that adverse facts about elevated cancellation rates had not been disclosed to the investing public

Each defendant knew that positive representations about the 1.15 book-to-bill target were materially misleading when made

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, Troendle and Brady certified the accuracy and completeness of Medpace's periodic SEC filings. These certifications carry personal responsibility for ensuring that financial reports do not contain untrue statements of material fact or omit material information necessary to avoid misleading investors. The complaint charges that these certifications were made while defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that Medpace's public statements overstated the achievability of the 1.15 book-to-bill projection.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives personally certify SEC filings, they accept responsibility for the truthfulness of the information investors rely upon to make purchasing decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about recovering damages or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MEDP Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the MEDP lawsuit?A: The complaint names Medpace Holdings Inc. and individual defendants including August James Troendle (CEO), Jesse J. Geiger (President), and Kevin M. Brady (CFO), all of whom signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is the MEDP lead plaintiff deadline?A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is June 8, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How much did MEDP stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 15.9%, a decline of $84.30 per share, after the company disclosed that its Q4 2025 book-to-bill ratio was 1.04 versus the projected 1.15, driven by elevated backlog cancellations. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do MEDP investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony?A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my MEDP shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.