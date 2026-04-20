AMC Global Media to Report First Quarter 2026 Results

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Global Media Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) will host a conference call to discuss results for the first quarter 2026 on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. AMC Global Media will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opening.

The conference call will be webcast live via the company’s website at investors.amcglobalmedia.com .

To access the conference call via telephone, please pre-register for the call to obtain the dial-in number and a passcode. Pre-registration instructions can be found at investors.amcglobalmedia.com under the heading “Events and Presentations.”

Internet replays will be available at investors.amcglobalmedia.com approximately two hours after the call ends.

About AMC Global Media

AMC Global Media (Nasdaq: AMCX) is home to many of the greatest stories and characters in TV and film and the premier destination for passionate and engaged fan communities around the world. The Company creates and curates celebrated series and films across distinct brands and makes them available to audiences everywhere. Its portfolio includes targeted streaming services AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK, HIDIVE and All Reality; cable networks AMC, BBC AMERICA (which includes U.S. distribution and sales responsibilities for BBC News), IFC, SundanceTV and We TV; and film distribution label Independent Film Company. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its in-house studio, production and distribution operation behind acclaimed and fan-favorite original franchises including The Walking Dead Universe and the Anne Rice Immortal Universe. AMC Global Media is headquartered in the United States, with international operations in Iberia, Latin America, Central Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.

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