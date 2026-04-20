Alamar Biosciences Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

FREMONT, Calif., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamar Biosciences, Inc. (“Alamar”), a leader in Precision Proteomics dedicated to advancing the early detection of disease, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 12,937,500 shares of its common stock, which includes the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 1,687,500 shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $17.00 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Alamar, were approximately $219.9 million. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 17, 2026 under the ticker symbol “ALMR.”

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, TD Cowen, Leerink Partners and Stifel acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on April 16, 2026. Copies of the registration statements can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The offering was made only by means of the prospectus forming part of the effective registration statements relating to these shares. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Alamar Biosciences, Inc.

Alamar is a life sciences company dedicated to powering Precision Proteomics to enable the earliest detection of disease. Leveraging its proprietary NULISA™ technology and the ARGO™ HT System, Alamar’s platform is designed to detect biomarkers with ultra-high sensitivity and address key limitations of existing technologies, helping researchers unlock the full spectrum of protein biomarkers across disease states.

Investor contact:

investors@alamarbio.com

Media contact:

media@alamarbio.com