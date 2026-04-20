Superior Group of Companies to Announce First Quarter 2026 Results

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release the results of its operations for the first quarter 2026 before the market open on Monday, May 4, 2026. Michael Benstock, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Koempel, President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a teleconference at 8:00 am Eastern Time that day to discuss the Company’s results.

The live webcast and archived replay can be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/presentations . Interested individuals may also join the teleconference by dialing 1-844-861-5505 for U.S. dialers and 1-412-317-6586 for international dialers. The Canadian toll-free number is 1-866-605-3852. Please ask to join the Superior Group of Companies call.

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available through May 11, 2026. To access the replay, dial 1-855-669-9658 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-0088 from international locations. Please reference conference number 4789430 for replay access.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Investors@superiorgroupofcompanies.com