Kailera Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

WALTHAM, Mass., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLRA) (Kailera), an advanced clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on elevating the next era of obesity care, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 44,921,875 shares of its common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase 5,859,375 additional shares, at the initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock were offered by Kailera. The aggregate gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were $718.8 million. Kailera’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “KLRA.”

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, Leerink Partners, TD Cowen and Evercore ISI acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. William Blair acted as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-294690) relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on April 16, 2026. A prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Contact



Maura Gavaghan

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

maura.gavaghan@kailera.com