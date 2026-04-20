Grand Opening of Glacier Ridge Village Marks a New Era of Lifestyle-Focused Community Living in Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Ridge residents gathered Saturday to celebrate the grand opening of Glacier Ridge Village, the new Residents Association benefiting the community. The event offered a first look at the thoughtfully designed amenities and lifestyle-driven vision that earned the community its New Community of the Year recognition.

Designed in direct response to evolving buyer preferences, Glacier Ridge reflects a growing demand for walkable neighbourhoods, access to recreation, connection to nature and spaces that support wellness and active living. National and global housing research continues to show that today’s buyers are prioritizing health, wellbeing and meaningful connection in the places they choose to live—moving beyond the idea of a home as just four walls, and toward communities that enhance daily life.

“What sets Glacier Ridge Village apart is its resident led design approach,” said Anthem’s Senior Director of Land Development, Brady Morrice. “Through extensive resident surveys, future homeowners played a direct role in shaping the amenities and shared spaces, resulting in a collaborative process that is rare in new community development. The outcome is a Residents Association that reflects how people actually want to live, gather and play.”

The Village is launching with completed amenities early in the life of the neighbourhood, offering immediate value and experience for residents. At the heart of the community is Fox Park, a standout feature designed to support active play, outdoor connection and everyday social interaction from the moment residents arrive.

Anthem, in partnership with Ronmor, is proud to present Glacier Ridge as the future of master planned communities in Calgary’s NW. Glacier Ridge expresses a vision that captures the experience of life on the boundary. It seamlessly blends Calgary’s urban frontier, and Alberta’s vast ancient glacial landscapes and rugged wilderness.

The character of this nostalgic community is distinguished by an interplay between richly landscaped public spaces and architecture inspired by the region’s sweeping vistas and pioneering history. An Environmental Reserve shaped by Alberta's last glaciation runs through the community, with ample pathways weaving throughout the landscape for residents to explore.

About Anthem Properties

Founded in 1991, Anthem is a real estate development, investment and management company of 850+ people driven by creativity, passion, and direct communication. Anthem has invested in, developed or managed – alone or in partnership – more than 400 residential and commercial projects across North America. Our growing residential portfolio includes 44,000 homes that are complete, in design or under construction, from mixed-use residential to townhome, rental and single-family homes. We own, co-own, manage or have previously owned 12 million square feet of retail, industrial and office space, and our land portfolio includes more than 60 communities, spanning 9,100 acres across Canada and the United States. We are Growing Places.

MEDIA CONTACT

Elisha McCallum

Vice President, Communications, Anthem Properties

Phone: 604.488.3612 Mobile: 778.668.0185

Email: emccallum@anthemproperties.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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