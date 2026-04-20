Fabrinet to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on May 4, 2026

BANGKOK, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended March 27, 2026, after market close on Monday, May 4, 2026. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. EDT to review and discuss the Company’s results.

What: Fabrinet Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results Call When: Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT Live Call

& Replay: https://investor.fabrinet.com/events-and-presentations/events

A recorded version of this webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call and also accessible at https://investor.fabrinet.com/. The webcast will be archived on Fabrinet’s website for a period of one year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, automotive components, medical devices, industrial lasers and sensors. Fabrinet offers a broad range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and testing. Fabrinet focuses on production of high complexity products in any mix and any volume. Fabrinet maintains engineering and manufacturing resources and facilities in Thailand, the United States of America, the People’s Republic of China and Israel. For more information visit: https://fabrinet.com/.

SOURCE: Fabrinet

Investor Contact:

Garo Toomajanian

ir@fabrinet.com