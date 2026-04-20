Spectral AI Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders

DALLAS, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today announced that its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“Annual Meeting”) will take place at 9:30 a.m. Central Daylight Time on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Only stockholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2026, the record date, will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

To be admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders as of the record date can either attend in person at the Company’s corporate headquarters or virtually by registering in advance using the following link: www.proxydocs.com/MDAI and entering the 12 or 16-digit control number found on the notice, proxy card or the voting instruction form. By logging onto the website, stockholders as of the record date will be able to vote shares electronically on all items to be considered at the Annual Meeting.

Important information about the Annual Meeting and the matters to be considered are available in the Definitive Proxy Statement filed by Spectral AI with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2026. A copy of the Definitive Proxy Statement is available free of charge at www.sec.gov or the via the Investor Relations section of Spectral AI’s website at https://investors.spectral-ai.com/.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by “Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView System. The DeepView System is being developed as a predictive diagnostic device to offer clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a burn wound’s healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal of exceeding the current standard of care in the future, the DeepView System is expected to provide fast and accurate treatment insight towards value care by improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. Spectral AI has been named to TIME’s list of World’s Top HealthTech companies 2025. For more information about the DeepView System, visit www.spectral-ai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, initiatives and financial outlook. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Investors should carefully consider the foregoing factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Registration Statement and the other documents filed by the Company. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Investors: The Equity Group Devin Sullivan Conor Rodriguez Managing Director Associate dsullivan@theequitygroup.com crodriguez@theequitygroup.com



