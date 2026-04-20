Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Net Income

 | Source: Wintrust Financial Corporation Wintrust Financial Corporation

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation (“Wintrust”, “the Company”, “we” or “our”) (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $227.4 million, or $3.22 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $223.0 million, or $3.15 per diluted common share for the fourth quarter of 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first quarter of 2026 totaled a record $330.5 million, as compared to $329.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased with our first quarter 2026 results, with diversified loan growth, robust deposit generation and prudent expense management resulting in a fifth consecutive quarter of record net income. Our multi-faceted business model and unique market position continued to build franchise value.”

Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, “Net interest margin in the first quarter remained within our expected range, improving by two basis points to 3.56%. Strong loan growth, coupled with a stable net interest margin supported solid net interest income levels in the first quarter of 2026. Our disciplined approach to underwriting led to strong credit quality with low levels of net charge-offs and non-performing loans.”

Highlights of the first quarter of 2026:
Comparative information to the fourth quarter of 2025, unless otherwise noted

  • Total loans increased by $1.0 billion, or 7% annualized.
  • Total deposits increased by $1.2 billion, or 8% annualized.
  • Total assets increased by $1.0 billion, or 6% annualized.
  • Net interest margin increased to 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2026.
    • Net interest income decreased to $579.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $583.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily due to two fewer calendar days in the first quarter, partially offset by average earning asset growth during the quarter.        
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $29.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a provision for credit losses of $27.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $18.4 million, or 14 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the first quarter of 2026 down from $21.8 million, or 17 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the fourth quarter of 2025.
  • Non-performing loans totaled $182.7 million and comprised 0.34% of total loans at March 31, 2026, as compared to $185.8 million and 0.35% of total loans at December 31, 2025.

“Our first quarter performance reflected the efficient execution of our strategic priorities to deliver our differentiated customer experience, deliver disciplined and strategic growth and build the foundation for our future”, Mr. Crane said. “We believe the continued momentum in our financial results has us well-positioned for the remainder of 2026. We expect sustained balance sheet growth, as we manage our expenses while investing appropriately in our businesses, to create consistent value for our shareholders.”

The graphs shown on pages 3-7 illustrate certain financial highlights of the first quarter of 2026 as well as historical financial performance. See “Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios” at Table 17 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.

Graphs available at the following link: 
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eee88316-a409-40c9-8b41-bcc28fae9695

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets increased $1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by a $1.0 billion increase in total loans. The increase in loans was broad-based with growth across most major loan categories.

Total liabilities increased by $0.9 billion in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by a $1.2 billion increase in total deposits. Robust organic deposit growth in the first quarter of 2026 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposit balances represented 20% of total deposits and average non-interest bearing deposit balances have remained stable in recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 91.8%.

For more information regarding changes in the Company’s balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.

NET INTEREST INCOME

For the first quarter of 2026, net interest income totaled $579.0 million, a decrease of $4.9 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease in net interest income in the first quarter of 2026 was driven by two fewer calendar days in the quarter, partially offset by average earning asset growth during the quarter.

Net interest margin was 3.54% (3.56% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the first quarter of 2026, up two basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, benefiting from two fewer calendar days in the calendar. The yield on earning assets declined 10 basis points during the first quarter of 2026 primarily due to a 13 basis point decrease in loan yields. Funding cost on interest-bearing deposits decreased by 16 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, which more than offset the reduction in loan yields. The net free funds contribution in the first quarter of 2026 declined four basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.

For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 7 in this report.

ASSET QUALITY

The allowance for credit losses totaled $471.6 million as of March 31, 2026, an increase from $460.5 million as of December 31, 2025. A provision for credit losses totaling $29.6 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $27.6 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses recognized in the first quarter of 2026 reflects stable credit quality and a mostly stable macroeconomic forecast. However, given future economic performance remains uncertain, model results capture uncertainty related to credit spreads and equity market valuations. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 10 in this report.

Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company’s financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025 is shown on Table 11 of this report.

Net charge-offs totaled $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $3.4 million compared to $21.8 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 14 basis points in the first quarter of 2026 on an annualized basis compared to 17 basis points on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2025. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 9 in this report.

The Company’s loan portfolio delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 12 in this report.

Non-performing assets and non-performing loans were stable compared to prior quarter. Non-performing assets totaled $200.2 million and comprised 0.28% of total assets as of March 31, 2026, as compared to $206.6 million, or 0.29% of total assets, as of December 31, 2025. Non-performing loans totaled $182.7 million and comprised 0.34% of total loans at March 31, 2026, as compared to $185.8 million and 0.35% of total loans at December 31, 2025. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 13 in this report.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Non-interest income totaled $134.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, increasing $3.7 million, compared to $130.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Wealth management revenue increased by approximately $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase in the first quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by the increase in trust and asset management revenue. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.

Mortgage banking revenue totaled $23.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $22.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The increase in the first quarter of 2026 was primarily attributed to higher production revenue. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 15 in this report.

The Company recognized approximately $31,000 in net losses on investment securities in the first quarter of 2026 compared to approximately $1.5 million in net gains in the fourth quarter of 2025. The net losses in the first quarter of 2026 were primarily the result of unrealized losses on the Company’s equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.

For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 14 in this report.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense totaled $382.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, decreasing $1.9 million, compared to $384.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Non-interest expense, as a percent of average assets, remained stable at 2.21% in the first quarter of 2026.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by approximately $5.9 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. This was primarily driven by an increase in base salaries as annual merit increases go into effect in the first quarter.

The Company recorded net OREO expense of $207,000 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to net OREO expense of $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The primary driver of the decrease in the first quarter can be attributed to valuation adjustments in the fourth quarter of 2025. Net OREO expenses include all costs associated with obtaining, maintaining and selling other real estate owned properties as well as valuation adjustments.

Advertising and marketing expenses in the first quarter of 2026 totaled $13.2 million, which was a $574,000 decrease as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. Marketing costs are incurred to promote the Company’s brand, commercial banking capabilities and the Company’s various products, to attract loans and deposits and to announce new branch openings as well as the expansion of the Company’s non-bank businesses. The level of marketing expenditures depends on the timing of sponsorship programs utilized which are determined based on the market area, targeted audience, competition and various other factors. Generally, these expenses are elevated in the second and third quarters of each year.

Travel and entertainment expense decreased approximately $2.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. The decrease is primarily attributed to seasonal corporate events that occur in the fourth quarter.

For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 16 in this report.

INCOME TAXES

The Company recorded income tax expense of $73.6 million in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $79.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were 24.4% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 26.2% in the fourth quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were impacted by the tax effects related to share-based compensation which fluctuate based on the Company’s stock price and timing of employee stock option exercises and vesting of other share-based awards. The Company recorded net excess tax benefits of $6.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to net excess tax benefits of $70,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025 related to share-based compensation.

BUSINESS SUMMARY

Community Banking

Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the first quarter of 2026, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.

Mortgage banking revenue was $23.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $771,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. See Table 15 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $21.0 million in the first quarter of 2026 as compared to $20.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company’s gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of March 31, 2026 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the second quarter of 2026.

Specialty Finance

Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $5.1 billion during the first quarter of 2026. Average balances decreased by $81.0 million, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company’s leasing divisions’ portfolio balances increased in the first quarter of 2026, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $3.0 billion, $1.2 billion, and $362.8 million as of March 31, 2026, respectively, compared to $2.9 billion, $1.2 billion, and $360.6 million as of December 31, 2025, respectively. Revenues from the Company’s out-sourced administrative services business were $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, which was relatively stable compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.

Wealth Management

Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. Wealth management revenue totaled $42.1 million in the first quarter of 2026, an increase as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025. At March 31, 2026, the Company’s wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $45.9 billion of assets under administration, which excludes assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Key Operating Measures

Wintrust’s key operating measures and growth rates for the first quarter of 2026, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 (sequential quarter) and first quarter of 2025 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:

      % or(1)
basis point  (bp) change from
4th Quarter
2025		% or
basis point  (bp) change from
1st Quarter
2025
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025
Net income$227,388  $223,024  $189,039 2 %20 %
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(2) 330,534   329,811   277,018 0  19  
Net income per common share – Diluted 3.22   3.15   2.69 2  20  
Cash dividends declared per common share 0.55   0.50   0.50 10  10  
Net revenue(3) 713,166   714,264   643,108 0  11  
Net interest income 579,024   583,874   526,474 (1) 10  
Net interest margin 3.54%  3.52%  3.54%2 bps bps
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(2) 3.56   3.54   3.56 2    
Net overhead ratio(4) 1.44   1.45   1.58 (1) (14) 
Return on average assets 1.32   1.27   1.20 5  12  
Return on average common equity 12.76   12.63   12.21 13  55  
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(2) 14.89   14.83   14.72 6  17  
At end of period         
Total assets$72,157,433  $71,142,046  $65,870,066 6 %10 %
Total loans(5) 54,071,292   53,105,101   48,708,390 7  11  
Total deposits 58,914,382   57,717,191   53,570,038 8  10  
Total shareholders’ equity 7,378,100   7,258,715   6,600,537 7  12  

(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are “annualized” in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights

  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025
Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
Total assets $72,157,433  $71,142,046  $69,629,638  $68,983,318  $65,870,066 
Total loans(1)  54,071,292   53,105,101   52,063,482   51,041,679   48,708,390 
Total deposits  58,914,382   57,717,191   56,711,381   55,816,811   53,570,038 
Total shareholders’ equity  7,378,100   7,258,715   7,045,757   7,225,696   6,600,537 
Selected Statements of Income Data:          
Net interest income $579,024  $583,874  $567,010  $546,694  $526,474 
Net revenue(2)  713,166   714,264   697,837   670,783   643,108 
Net income  227,388   223,024   216,254   195,527   189,039 
Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP)(3)  330,534   329,811   317,809   289,322   277,018 
Net income per common share – Basic  3.26   3.21   2.82   2.82   2.73 
Net income per common share – Diluted  3.22   3.15   2.78   2.78   2.69 
Cash dividends declared per common share  0.55   0.50   0.50   0.50   0.50 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:          
Performance Ratios:          
Net interest margin  3.54%  3.52%  3.48%  3.52%  3.54%
Net interest margin – fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3)  3.56   3.54   3.50   3.54   3.56 
Non-interest income to average assets  0.78   0.74   0.76   0.76   0.74 
Non-interest expense to average assets  2.21   2.19   2.21   2.32   2.32 
Net overhead ratio(4)  1.44   1.45   1.45   1.57   1.58 
Return on average assets  1.32   1.27   1.26   1.19   1.20 
Return on average common equity  12.76   12.63   11.58   12.07   12.21 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(3)  14.89   14.83   13.74   14.44   14.72 
Average total assets $70,089,123  $69,492,268  $68,303,036  $65,840,345  $64,107,042 
Average total shareholders’ equity  7,387,713   7,166,608   6,955,543   6,862,040   6,460,941 
Average loans to average deposits ratio  93.1%  92.4%  92.5%  93.0%  92.3%
Period-end loans to deposits ratio  91.8   92.0   91.8   91.4   90.9 
Common Share Data at end of period:          
Market price per common share $138.94  $139.82  $132.44  $123.98  $112.46 
Book value per common share  103.10   102.03   98.87   95.43   92.47 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(3)  89.90   88.66   85.39   81.86   78.83 
Common shares outstanding  67,437,300   66,974,913   66,961,209   66,937,732   66,919,325 
Other Data at end of period:          
Common equity to assets ratio  9.6%  9.6%  9.5%  9.3%  9.4%
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(3)  8.5   8.5   8.3   8.0   8.1 
Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)  9.8   9.6   9.5   10.2   9.6 
Risk-based capital ratios:          
Tier 1 capital ratio(5)  11.1   11.0   10.9   11.5   10.8 
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(5)  10.4   10.3   10.2   10.0   10.1 
Total capital ratio(5)  12.5   12.4   12.4   13.0   12.5 
Allowance for credit losses(6) $471,591  $460,465  $454,586  $457,461  $448,387 
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans  0.87%  0.87%  0.87%  0.90%  0.92%
Number of:          
Bank subsidiaries  16   16   16   16   16 
Banking offices  209   209   208   208   208 

(1) Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2) Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period’s average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5) Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6) The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.

WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands)  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $543,654  $467,874  $565,406  $695,501  $616,216 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements  65   64   63   63   63 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks  3,051,665   3,180,553   3,422,452   4,569,618   4,238,237 
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value  7,244,282   6,236,263   5,274,124   4,885,715   4,220,305 
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost  3,270,207   3,343,905   3,438,406   3,502,186   3,564,490 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value  63,786   63,770   63,445   273,722   270,442 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock  292,044   291,881   282,755   282,087   281,893 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value  383,405   340,745   333,883   299,606   316,804 
Loans, net of unearned income  54,071,292   53,105,101   52,063,482   51,041,679   48,708,390 
Allowance for loan losses  (390,651)  (379,283)  (386,622)  (391,654)  (378,207)
Net loans  53,680,641   52,725,818   51,676,860   50,650,025   48,330,183 
Premises, software and equipment, net  777,603   781,611   775,425   776,324   776,679 
Lease investments, net  362,766   360,646   301,000   289,768   280,472 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets  1,596,617   1,617,682   1,614,674   1,610,025   1,598,255 
Receivable on unsettled securities sales     835,275   978,209   240,039   463,023 
Goodwill  797,658   797,960   797,639   798,144   796,932 
Other acquisition-related intangible assets  93,040   97,999   105,297   110,495   116,072 
Total assets $72,157,433  $71,142,046  $69,629,638  $68,983,318  $65,870,066 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest-bearing $12,112,891  $11,423,701  $10,952,146  $10,877,166  $11,201,859 
Interest-bearing  46,801,491   46,293,490   45,759,235   44,939,645   42,368,179 
Total deposits  58,914,382   57,717,191   56,711,381   55,816,811   53,570,038 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  3,451,309   3,451,309   3,151,309   3,151,309   3,151,309 
Other borrowings  340,647   477,966   579,328   625,392   529,269 
Subordinated notes  298,717   298,636   298,536   298,458   298,360 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Payable on unsettled securities purchases           39,105    
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  1,520,712   1,684,663   1,589,761   1,572,981   1,466,987 
Total liabilities  64,779,333   63,883,331   62,583,881   61,757,622   59,269,529 
Shareholders’ Equity:          
Preferred stock  425,000   425,000   425,000   837,500   412,500 
Common stock  67,525   67,062   67,042   67,025   67,007 
Surplus  2,546,792   2,534,024   2,521,306   2,495,637   2,494,347 
Treasury stock  (13,970)  (9,156)  (9,150)  (9,156)  (9,156)
Retained earnings  4,719,561   4,537,539   4,356,367   4,200,923   4,045,854 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (366,808)  (295,754)  (314,808)  (366,233)  (410,015)
Total shareholders’ equity  7,378,100   7,258,715   7,045,757   7,225,696   6,600,537 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $72,157,433  $71,142,046  $69,629,638  $68,983,318  $65,870,066 


WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025
Interest income         
Interest and fees on loans$797,889  $822,494  $832,140 $797,997 $768,362 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 4,615   5,607   4,757  4,872  4,246 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 19,150   27,190   34,992  34,317  36,766 
Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements 64   77   75  276  179 
Investment securities 100,278   95,461   86,426  78,053  72,016 
Trading account securities           11 
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock 5,564   5,497   5,444  5,393  5,307 
Brokerage customer receivables           78 
Total interest income 927,560   956,326   963,834  920,908  886,965 
Interest expense         
Interest on deposits 309,187   332,178   355,846  333,470  320,233 
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances 27,701   26,408   26,007  25,724  25,441 
Interest on other borrowings 4,026   5,956   6,887  6,957  6,792 
Interest on subordinated notes 3,719   3,737   3,717  3,735  3,714 
Interest on junior subordinated debentures 3,903   4,173   4,367  4,328  4,311 
Total interest expense 348,536   372,452   396,824  374,214  360,491 
Net interest income 579,024   583,874   567,010  546,694  526,474 
Provision for credit losses 29,594   27,588   21,768  22,234  23,963 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 549,430   556,286   545,242  524,460  502,511 
Non-interest income         
Wealth management 42,059   39,365   37,188  36,821  34,042 
Mortgage banking 23,396   22,625   24,451  23,170  20,529 
Service charges on deposit accounts 20,970   20,402   19,825  19,502  19,362 
(Losses) gains on investment securities, net (31)  1,505   2,972  650  3,196 
Fees from covered call options 4,669   5,992   5,619  5,624  3,446 
Trading gains (losses), net 10   (257)  172  151  (64)
Operating lease income, net 19,154   16,365   15,466  15,166  15,287 
Other 23,915   24,393   25,134  23,005  20,836 
Total non-interest income 134,142   130,390   130,827  124,089  116,634 
Non-interest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 228,447   222,557   219,668  219,541  211,526 
Software and equipment 35,654   36,096   35,027  36,522  34,717 
Operating lease equipment 10,987   11,034   10,409  10,757  10,471 
Occupancy, net 20,566   20,105   20,809  20,228  20,778 
Data processing 11,266   11,809   11,329  12,110  11,274 
Advertising and marketing 13,218   13,792   19,027  18,761  12,272 
Professional fees 7,375   8,280   7,465  9,243  9,044 
Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets 4,958   4,999   5,196  5,580  5,618 
FDIC insurance 10,990   10,562   11,418  10,971  10,926 
Other real estate owned (“OREO”) expenses, net 207   2,162   262  505  643 
Other 38,964   43,057   39,418  37,243  38,821 
Total non-interest expense 382,632   384,453   380,028  381,461  366,090 
Income before taxes 300,940   302,223   296,041  267,088  253,055 
Income tax expense 73,552   79,199   79,787  71,561  64,016 
Net income$227,388  $223,024  $216,254 $195,527 $189,039 
Preferred stock dividends 8,367   8,367   13,295  6,991  6,991 
Preferred stock redemption       14,046     
Net income applicable to common shares$219,021  $214,657  $188,913 $188,536 $182,048 
Net income per common share - Basic$3.26  $3.21  $2.82 $2.82 $2.73 
Net income per common share - Diluted$3.22  $3.15  $2.78 $2.78 $2.69 
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.55  $0.50  $0.50 $0.50 $0.50 
Weighted average common shares outstanding 67,246   66,970   66,952  66,931  66,726 
Dilutive potential common shares 851   1,143   1,028  888  923 
Average common shares and dilutive common shares 68,097   68,113   67,980  67,819  67,649 


TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From(1)
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30, 
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		Dec 31,
2025(2)		Mar 31,
2025
Balance:           
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies$249,350 $217,136 $211,360 $192,633 $181,58060%37%
Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 134,055  123,609  122,523  106,973  135,22434 (1)
Total mortgage loans held-for-sale$383,405 $340,745 $333,883 $299,606 $316,80451%21%
            
Core loans:           
Commercial           
Commercial and industrial$7,620,239 $7,267,505 $7,135,083 $7,028,247 $6,871,20620%11%
Asset-based lending 1,558,089  1,512,888  1,588,522  1,663,693  1,701,96212 (8)
Municipal 839,633  868,958  804,986  771,785  798,646(14)5 
Leases 3,002,014  2,921,366  2,834,563  2,757,331  2,680,94311 12 
Commercial real estate           
Residential construction 53,097  54,753  60,923  59,027  55,849(12)(5)
Commercial construction 1,959,375  2,013,244  2,273,545  2,165,263  2,086,797(11)(6)
Land 311,470  341,585  323,685  304,827  306,235(36)2 
Office 1,652,482  1,688,614  1,578,208  1,601,208  1,641,555(9)1 
Industrial 3,323,977  3,167,768  2,912,547  2,824,889  2,677,55520 24 
Retail 1,469,658  1,436,252  1,478,861  1,452,351  1,402,8379 5 
Multi-family 3,565,419  3,445,507  3,306,597  3,200,578  3,091,31414 15 
Mixed use and other 1,826,808  1,793,013  1,684,841  1,683,867  1,652,7598 11 
Home equity 471,264  480,525  484,202  466,815  455,683(8)3 
Residential real estate           
Residential real estate loans for investment 4,319,941  4,171,439  4,019,046  3,814,715  3,561,41714 21 
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 83,036  84,706  75,088  80,800  86,952(8)(5)
Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 62,189  61,087  49,736  53,267  36,7907 69 
Total core loans$32,118,691 $31,309,210 $30,610,433 $29,928,663 $29,108,50010%10%
            
Niche loans:           
Commercial           
Franchise$1,293,639 $1,298,493 $1,298,140 $1,286,265 $1,262,555(2)%2%
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit 1,800,972  1,515,003  1,204,661  1,232,530  1,019,54377 77 
Community Advantage - homeowners association 526,274  532,027  537,696  526,595  525,492(4) 
Insurance agency lending 1,122,361  1,128,446  1,140,691  1,120,985  1,070,979(2)5 
Premium Finance receivables           
U.S. property & casualty insurance 7,127,234  7,308,054  7,502,901  7,378,340  6,486,663(10)10 
Canada property & casualty insurance 763,097  875,362  863,391  944,836  753,199(52)1 
Life insurance 9,196,382  9,023,642  8,758,553  8,506,960  8,365,1408 10 
Consumer and other 122,642  114,864  147,016  116,505  116,31927 5 
Total niche loans$21,952,601 $21,795,891 $21,453,049 $21,113,016 $19,599,8903%12%
            
Total loans, net of unearned income$54,071,292 $53,105,101 $52,063,482 $51,041,679 $48,708,3907%11%

(1)  NM - Not Meaningful.
(2)  Annualized.

TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES

          % Growth From
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		Dec 31,
2025(1)		 Mar 31,
2025
Balance:            
Non-interest-bearing$12,112,891  $11,423,701  $10,952,146  $10,877,166  $11,201,859 24% 8%
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 5,987,258   6,233,753   6,710,919   6,795,725   6,340,168 (16) (6)
Wealth management deposits(2) 1,670,620   1,907,647   1,600,735   1,595,764   1,408,790 (50) 19 
Money market 21,714,267   21,368,924   20,270,382   19,556,041   18,074,733 7  20 
Savings 6,942,565   6,905,216   6,758,743   6,659,419   6,576,251 2  6 
Time certificates of deposit 10,486,781   9,877,950   10,418,456   10,332,696   9,968,237 25  5 
Total deposits$58,914,382  $57,717,191  $56,711,381  $55,816,811  $53,570,038 8% 10%
Mix:            
Non-interest-bearing 20%  20%  19%  19%  21%   
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 10   11   12   12   12    
Wealth management deposits(2) 3   3   3   3   3    
Money market 37   37   36   35   34    
Savings 12   12   12   12   12    
Time certificates of deposit 18   17   18   19   18    
Total deposits 100%  100%  100%  100%  100%   

(1) Annualized.
(2) Represents deposit balances of the Company’s subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC (“CDEC”), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.

TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of March 31, 2026

(Dollars in thousands) Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit		 Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
1-3 months $2,650,966 3.45%
4-6 months  5,018,880 3.51 
7-9 months  1,589,764 3.37 
10-12 months  822,123 3.40 
13-18 months  243,686 2.88 
19-24 months  70,182 2.85 
24+ months  91,180 2.72 
Total $10,486,781 3.44%


TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES

  Average Balance for three months ended,
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands)  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents(1) $2,247,083  $2,842,829  $3,276,683  $3,308,199  $3,520,048 
Investment securities(2)  10,616,617   10,084,138   9,377,930   8,801,560   8,409,735 
FHLB and FRB stock(3)  291,972   284,643   282,338   282,001   281,702 
Liquidity management assets(4) $13,155,672  $13,211,610  $12,936,951  $12,391,760  $12,211,485 
Other earning assets(4) (5)              13,140 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  317,047   357,672   295,365   310,534   286,710 
Loans, net of unearned income(4) (6)  52,845,685   52,193,637   51,403,566   49,517,635   47,833,380 
Total earning assets(4) $66,318,404  $65,762,919  $64,635,882  $62,219,929  $60,344,715 
Allowance for loan and investment security losses  (391,810)  (404,075)  (410,681)  (398,685)  (375,371)
Cash and due from banks  534,189   517,616   495,292   478,707   476,423 
Other assets  3,628,340   3,615,808   3,582,543   3,540,394   3,661,275 
Total assets $70,089,123  $69,492,268  $68,303,036  $65,840,345  $64,107,042 
           
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $6,081,218  $6,133,333  $6,687,292  $6,423,050  $6,046,189 
Wealth management deposits  1,858,560   1,925,808   1,604,142   1,552,989   1,574,480 
Money market accounts  21,156,125   20,475,659   19,431,021   18,184,754   17,581,141 
Savings accounts  6,921,251   6,814,263   6,723,325   6,578,698   6,479,444 
Time deposits  9,782,112   10,045,136   10,319,719   9,841,702   9,406,126 
Interest-bearing deposits $45,799,266  $45,394,199  $44,765,499  $42,581,193  $41,087,380 
FHLB advances(3)  3,451,312   3,203,483   3,151,310   3,151,310   3,151,309 
Other borrowings  442,200   547,507   614,892   593,657   582,139 
Subordinated notes  298,661   298,576   298,481   298,398   298,306 
Junior subordinated debentures  253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566   253,566 
Total interest-bearing liabilities $50,245,005  $49,697,331  $49,083,748  $46,878,124  $45,372,700 
Non-interest-bearing deposits  10,963,887   11,080,254   10,791,709   10,643,798   10,732,156 
Other liabilities  1,492,518   1,548,075   1,472,036   1,456,383   1,541,245 
Equity  7,387,713   7,166,608   6,955,543   6,862,040   6,460,941 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $70,089,123  $69,492,268  $68,303,036  $65,840,345  $64,107,042 
           
Net free funds/contribution(7) $16,073,399  $16,065,588  $15,552,134  $15,341,805  $14,972,015 

(1) Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2) Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(4) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5) Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6) Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME

  Net Interest Income for three months ended,
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands)  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Interest income:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents $19,214  $27,267  $35,067  $34,593  $36,945 
Investment securities  100,864   96,122   87,101   78,733   72,706 
FHLB and FRB stock(1)  5,564   5,497   5,444   5,393   5,307 
Liquidity management assets(2) $125,642  $128,886  $127,612  $118,719  $114,958 
Other earning assets(2)              92 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale  4,615   5,607   4,757   4,872   4,246 
Loans, net of unearned income(2)  799,915   824,628   834,294   800,197   770,568 
Total interest income $930,172  $959,121  $966,663  $923,788  $889,864 
           
Interest expense:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits $29,666  $31,681  $40,448  $37,517  $33,600 
Wealth management deposits  8,941   10,011   8,415   8,182   8,606 
Money market accounts  155,299   163,585   169,831   155,890   146,374 
Savings accounts  30,672   34,371   38,844   37,637   35,923 
Time deposits  84,609   92,530   98,308   94,244   95,730 
Interest-bearing deposits $309,187  $332,178  $355,846  $333,470  $320,233 
FHLB advances(1)  27,701   26,408   26,007   25,724   25,441 
Other borrowings  4,026   5,956   6,887   6,957   6,792 
Subordinated notes  3,719   3,737   3,717   3,735   3,714 
Junior subordinated debentures  3,903   4,173   4,367   4,328   4,311 
Total interest expense $348,536  $372,452  $396,824  $374,214  $360,491 
           
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  (2,612)  (2,795)  (2,829)  (2,880)  (2,899)
Net interest income (GAAP)(3)  579,024   583,874   567,010   546,694   526,474 
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment  2,612   2,795   2,829   2,880   2,899 
Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) $581,636  $586,669  $569,839  $549,574  $529,373 

(1) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(2) Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(3) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.

TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN

  Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
  Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Sep 30,
2025		 Jun 30,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025
Yield earned on:          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents 3.47% 3.81% 4.25% 4.19% 4.26%
Investment securities 3.85  3.78  3.68  3.59  3.51 
FHLB and FRB stock(1) 7.73  7.66  7.65  7.67  7.64 
Liquidity management assets 3.87% 3.87% 3.91% 3.84% 3.82%
Other earning assets         2.84 
Mortgage loans held-for-sale 5.90  6.22  6.39  6.29  6.01 
Loans, net of unearned income 6.14  6.27  6.44  6.48  6.53 
Total earning assets 5.69% 5.79% 5.93% 5.96% 5.98%
           
Rate paid on:          
NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits 1.98% 2.05% 2.40% 2.34% 2.25%
Wealth management deposits 1.95  2.06  2.08  2.11  2.22 
Money market accounts 2.98  3.17  3.47  3.44  3.38 
Savings accounts 1.80  2.00  2.29  2.29  2.25 
Time deposits 3.51  3.65  3.78  3.84  4.13 
Interest-bearing deposits 2.74% 2.90% 3.15% 3.14% 3.16%
FHLB advances 3.26  3.27  3.27  3.27  3.27 
Other borrowings 3.69  4.32  4.44  4.70  4.73 
Subordinated notes 5.05  4.97  4.94  5.02  5.05 
Junior subordinated debentures 6.24  6.53  6.83  6.85  6.90 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.81% 2.97% 3.21% 3.20% 3.22%
           
Interest rate spread(2) (3) 2.88% 2.82% 2.72% 2.76% 2.76%
Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02)
Net free funds/contribution(4) 0.68  0.72  0.78  0.78  0.80 
Net interest margin (GAAP)(3) 3.54% 3.52% 3.48% 3.52% 3.54%
Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment 0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02  0.02 
Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP)(3) 3.56% 3.54% 3.50% 3.54% 3.56%

(1) Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve Bank (“FRB”)
(2) Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) See Table 17: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4) Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.

TABLE 7: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY

As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.

The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management’s projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:

Static Shock Scenario +200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points
Mar 31, 2026 (0.8)% (0.1)% (1.0)% (1.9)%
Dec 31, 2025 (1.6) (0.5) (0.5) (0.8)
Sep 30, 2025 (2.3) (0.8) 0.0  (0.4)
Jun 30, 2025 (1.5) (0.4) (0.2) (1.2)
Mar 31, 2025 (1.8) (0.6) (0.2) (1.2)


Ramp Scenario+200 Basis Points +100 Basis Points -100 Basis Points -200 Basis Points
Mar 31, 2026(0.1)% 0.0% (0.1)% (0.3)%
Dec 31, 2025(0.0) 0.1  (0.1) (0.2)
Sep 30, 2025(0.2) (0.1) 0.1  (0.1)
Jun 30, 20250.0  0.0  (0.1) (0.4)
Mar 31, 20250.2  0.2  (0.1) (0.5)


As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. Management has taken action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates to stabilize net interest margin following the rise in short term interest rates in 2022 and 2023. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars, floors and receive-fixed swaps to hedge variable-rate loan exposures. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.

TABLE 8: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES

 Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
As of March 31, 2026One year or
less
 From one to
five years
 From five to
fifteen years
 After fifteen
years
 Total
(In thousands)    
Commercial         
Fixed rate$521,142  $4,062,342 $2,182,827 $19,916 $6,786,227
Variable rate 10,975,702   1,292      10,976,994
Total commercial$11,496,844  $4,063,634 $2,182,827 $19,916 $17,763,221
Commercial real estate         
Fixed rate$860,484  $2,648,718 $345,954 $71,217 $3,926,373
Variable rate 10,225,429   10,419  65    10,235,913
Total commercial real estate$11,085,913  $2,659,137 $346,019 $71,217 $14,162,286
Home equity         
Fixed rate$9,160  $1,141 $ $8 $10,309
Variable rate 460,955         460,955
Total home equity$470,115  $1,141 $ $8 $471,264
Residential real estate         
Fixed rate$20,050  $4,549 $68,021 $1,052,334 $1,144,954
Variable rate 126,191   776,281  2,417,740    3,320,212
Total residential real estate$146,241  $780,830 $2,485,761 $1,052,334 $4,465,166
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty         
Fixed rate$7,762,445  $127,886 $ $ $7,890,331
Variable rate          
Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty$7,762,445  $127,886 $ $ $7,890,331
Premium finance receivables - life insurance         
Fixed rate$55,951  $88,566 $ $ $144,517
Variable rate 9,051,865         9,051,865
Total premium finance receivables - life insurance$9,107,816  $88,566 $ $ $9,196,382
Consumer and other         
Fixed rate$29,654  $8,473 $857 $842 $39,826
Variable rate 82,816         82,816
Total consumer and other$112,470  $8,473 $857 $842 $122,642
          
Total per category         
Fixed rate$9,258,886  $6,941,675 $2,597,659 $1,144,317 $19,942,537
Variable rate 30,922,958   787,992  2,417,805    34,128,755
Total loans, net of unearned income$40,181,844  $7,729,667 $5,015,464 $1,144,317 $54,071,292
Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives(1) (5,900,000)        
Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity$34,281,844         
          
Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:         
SOFR tenors(2)        $22,224,818
12- month CMT(3)         7,992,586
Prime         3,011,508
Fed Funds         625,005
Other U.S. Treasury tenors         175,047
Other         99,791
Total variable rate        $34,128,755

(1) Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates and those that have matured as of March 31, 2026. The $5.90 billion of cash flow hedging derivatives includes receive fixed swaps, collars and floors of which $4.95 billion were impacting the cash flows of loans indexed to one-month SOFR as of March 31, 2026.
(2) SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
(3) CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.

Graph available at the following link: 
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/73886619-830d-4279-b7fe-e334db005633 

Source: Bloomberg

As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company’s portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate, which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $19.5 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $8.0 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:

  Basis Point (bp) Change in
  1-month
SOFR		 12- month CMT Prime 
First Quarter 2026 (3)bps20 bps bps
Fourth Quarter 2025 (44) (20) (50) 
Third Quarter 2025 (19) (28) (25) 
Second Quarter 2025   (7)   
First Quarter 2025 (1) (13)   


TABLE 9: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

  Three Months Ended
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(Dollars in thousands)  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period $460,465  $454,586  $457,461  $448,387  $437,060 
Provision for credit losses - Other  29,594   27,588   21,768   22,234   23,963 
Other adjustments  (50)  71   (88)  180   4 
Charge-offs:          
Commercial  8,428   12,894   21,597   6,148   9,722 
Commercial real estate  7,260   5,625   144   5,711   454 
Home equity        27   111    
Residential real estate  350      26       
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  7,431   8,354   6,860   6,346   7,114 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance        18      12 
Consumer and other  180   203   174   179   147 
Total charge-offs  23,649   27,076   28,846   18,495   17,449 
Recoveries:          
Commercial  1,419   956   1,449   1,746   929 
Commercial real estate  6   4   241   10   12 
Home equity  303   28   104   30   216 
Residential real estate  1   1   1   2   136 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  3,437   4,275   2,459   3,335   3,487 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance               
Consumer and other  65   32   37   32   29 
Total recoveries  5,231   5,296   4,291   5,155   4,809 
Net charge-offs  (18,418)  (21,780)  (24,555)  (13,340)  (12,640)
Allowance for credit losses at period end $471,591  $460,465  $454,586  $457,461  $448,387 
           
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category’s average:
Commercial  0.17%  0.29%  0.49%  0.11%  0.23%
Commercial real estate  0.21   0.16   (0.00)  0.17   0.01 
Home equity  (0.26)  (0.02)  (0.06)  0.07   (0.20)
Residential real estate  0.03   (0.00)  0.00   (0.00)  (0.02)
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty  0.20   0.20   0.20   0.16   0.20 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance        0.00      0.00 
Consumer and other  0.35   0.47   0.40   0.44   0.45 
Total loans, net of unearned income  0.14%  0.17%  0.19%  0.11%  0.11%
           
Loans at period end $54,071,292  $53,105,101  $52,063,482  $51,041,679  $48,708,390 
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end  0.72%  0.71%  0.74%  0.77%  0.78%
Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end  0.87   0.87   0.87   0.90   0.92 

PCD - Purchase Credit Deteriorated

TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT

  Three Months Ended
  Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31,
(In thousands)  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Provision for loan losses - Other $29,836  $14,369  $19,610  $26,607  $26,826 
Provision for unfunded lending-related commitments losses - Other  (239)  13,354   2,160   (4,325)  (2,852)
Provision for held-to-maturity securities losses  (3)  (135)  (2)  (48)  (11)
Provision for credit losses $29,594  $27,588  $21,768  $22,234  $23,963 
           
Allowance for loan losses $390,651  $379,283  $386,622  $391,654  $378,207 
Allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses  80,683   80,922   67,569   65,409   69,734 
Allowance for loan losses and unfunded lending-related commitments losses  471,334   460,205   454,191   457,063   447,941 
Allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses  257   260   395   398   446 
Allowance for credit losses $471,591  $460,465  $454,586  $457,461  $448,387 

PCD - Purchase Credit Deteriorated        

TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE BY LOAN PORTFOLIO

The table below summarizes the calculation of allowance for loan losses and allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments losses for the Company’s loan portfolios as well as core and niche portfolios, as of March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025.

 As of Mar 31, 2026As of Dec 31, 2025As of Sep 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)Recorded
Investment		 Calculated
Allowance		 % of its
category’s balance		Recorded
Investment		 Calculated
Allowance		 % of its
category’s balance		Recorded
Investment		 Calculated
Allowance		 % of its
category’s balance
Commercial$17,763,221 $210,959 1.19%$17,044,686 $178,545 1.05%$16,544,342 $189,476 1.15%
Commercial real estate:               
Construction and development 2,323,942  74,092 3.19  2,409,582  93,106 3.86  2,658,153  78,765 2.96 
Non-construction 11,838,344  150,778 1.27  11,531,154  153,827 1.33  10,961,054  151,712 1.38 
Total commercial real estate$14,162,286 $224,870 1.59%$13,940,736 $246,933 1.77%$13,619,207 $230,477 1.69%
Total commercial and commercial real estate$31,925,507 $435,829 1.37%$30,985,422 $425,478 1.37%$30,163,549 $419,953 1.39%
Home equity 471,264  10,213 2.17  480,525  10,402 2.16  484,202  9,229 1.91 
Residential real estate 4,465,166  13,081 0.29  4,317,232  12,519 0.29  4,143,870  12,013 0.29 
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty 7,890,331  10,591 0.13  8,183,416  10,226 0.12  8,366,292  11,187 0.13 
Premium finance receivables - life insurance 9,196,382  800 0.01  9,023,642  785 0.01  8,758,553  762 0.01 
Consumer and other 122,642  820 0.67  114,864  795 0.69  147,016  1,047 0.71 
Total loans, net of unearned income$54,071,292 $471,334 0.87%$53,105,101 $460,205 0.87%$52,063,482 $454,191 0.87%
                
Total core loans(1)$32,118,691 $408,892 1.27%$31,309,210 $412,714 1.32%$30,610,433 $408,780 1.34%
Total niche loans(1) 21,952,601  62,442 0.28  21,795,891  47,491 0.22  21,453,049  45,411 0.21 

(1)   See Table 1 for additional detail on core and niche loans.

TABLE 12: LOAN PORTFOLIO AGING

(In thousands) Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Sep 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025
Loan Balances:          
Commercial          
Nonaccrual $87,750 $78,059 $66,577 $80,877 $70,560
90+ days and still accruing          46
60-89 days past due  9,996  22,952  12,190  34,855  15,243
30-59 days past due  90,389  90,205  36,136  45,103  97,397
Current  17,575,086  16,853,470  16,429,439  16,226,596  15,748,080
Total commercial $17,763,221 $17,044,686 $16,544,342 $16,387,431 $15,931,326
Commercial real estate          
Nonaccrual $16,757 $25,147 $28,202 $32,828 $26,187
90+ days and still accruing          
60-89 days past due  17,133  19,529  14,119  11,257  6,995
30-59 days past due  54,143  65,601  83,055  51,173  83,653
Current  14,074,253  13,830,459  13,493,831  13,196,752  12,798,066
Total commercial real estate $14,162,286 $13,940,736 $13,619,207 $13,292,010 $12,914,901
Home equity          
Nonaccrual $1,142 $1,221 $1,295 $1,780 $2,070
90+ days and still accruing          
60-89 days past due  463  1,112  246  138  984
30-59 days past due  2,012  2,818  2,294  2,971  3,403
Current  467,647  475,374  480,367  461,926  449,226
Total home equity $471,264 $480,525 $484,202 $466,815 $455,683
Residential real estate          
Early buy-out loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies(1) $145,225 $145,793 $124,824 $134,067 $123,742
Nonaccrual  27,360  32,862  28,942  28,047  22,522
90+ days and still accruing          
60-89 days past due  129  7,562  8,829  8,954  1,351
30-59 days past due  30,854  24,908  95  38  38,943
Current  4,261,598  4,106,107  3,981,180  3,777,676  3,498,601
Total residential real estate $4,465,166 $4,317,232 $4,143,870 $3,948,782 $3,685,159
Premium finance receivables - property & casualty          
Nonaccrual $33,891 $29,354 $24,512 $30,404 $29,846
90+ days and still accruing  15,823  19,115  13,006  14,350  18,081
60-89 days past due  16,188  29,294  23,527  25,641  19,717
30-59 days past due  47,936  57,685  38,133  29,460  39,459
Current  7,776,493  8,047,968  8,267,114  8,223,321  7,132,759
Total Premium finance receivables - property & casualty $7,890,331 $8,183,416 $8,366,292 $8,323,176 $7,239,862
Premium finance receivables - life insurance          
Nonaccrual $ $ $ $ $
90+ days and still accruing        327  2,962
60-89 days past due  22,690  13,887  34,016  11,202  10,587
30-59 days past due  58,760  22,806  34,506  34,403  29,924
Current  9,114,932  8,986,949  8,690,031  8,461,028  8,321,667
Total Premium finance receivables - life insurance $9,196,382 $9,023,642 $8,758,553 $8,506,960 $8,365,140
Consumer and other          
Nonaccrual $16 $8 $38 $41 $18
90+ days and still accruing  10  42  60  184  98
60-89 days past due