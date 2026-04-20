NUAI Stockholders Have Rights – If You Lost Money Investing in New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. Contact Robbins LLP for Information About Recovering Your Losses

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAI) securities between November 6, 2024 and December 29, 2025. New Era Energy, formerly known as New Era Helium (NASDAQ: NEHC), is an oil and natural gas company.

For more information, submit a form, email attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is the class period? November 6, 2024 – December 29, 2025

What are the allegations? Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) Misled Investors Regarding Fraudulent Transfers, Self-Dealing, and False Statements

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its progress in its permitting and regulatory filings for its flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project; (2) the Company was involved in a fraudulent scheme “to pocket revenues from hundreds of oil and gas wells in New Mexico” by transferring wells among related entities and then placing liability-bearing companies into bankruptcy to avoid plugging and remediation costs; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results were false and/or misleading; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the truth was revealed, New Era's stock fell, harming investors.

What can shareholders do now? You may be eligible to participate in the class action against New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. Shareholders who wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers to the court by June 1, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002.

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