Kodiak to Report First Quarter 2026 Results on May 7, 2026

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of Physical AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT).

The call may be accessed through a live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://kodiak.ai/investors. An audio replay will be available at the same location.

About Kodiak AI, Inc.

Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK) was founded in 2018 and is a leading provider of physical artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology designed to help tackle some of the toughest driving jobs. Kodiak's driverless solution can help address the critical problem of safely transporting goods in the face of unprecedented supply chain challenges. Kodiak's vision is to become the trusted world leader in autonomous ground transportation. Kodiak is committed to a safer and more efficient future for all through the commercialization of driverless trucking at scale. To that end, Kodiak developed the Kodiak Driver, a virtual driver that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular and vehicle-agnostic hardware designed to help address Kodiak's customers' needs. The Kodiak Driver is not just an idea—it is operating without anyone in the cab today. Kodiak serves customers in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense industries. In 2024, Kodiak believes it achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first company to deploy customer-owned and -operated driverless trucks in commercial service.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit https://kodiak.ai/investors . Kodiak’s press kit with videos and images can be found HERE .

Contacts

Kodiak Media Relations

Daniel Goff

Director of External Affairs

+1 646-515-3933

dan@kodiak.ai

Stacy Morris

Futurista Communications for Kodiak

+1 310-415-9188

stacy.morris@futuristacommunications.com

Kodiak Investor Relations

Lauren Sloane

The Blueshirt Group for Kodiak

Lauren@blueshirtgroup.com