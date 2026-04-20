Junshi Biosciences Presents Results from JS207 (PD-1/VEGF BsAb) Phase 2 Combo Studies and JS212 (EGFR/HER3 ADC) FIH Phase 1/2 Study at AACR 2026

SHANGHAI, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd (Junshi Biosciences, HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180), a leading innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, announced that early clinical results from four studies across its innovative pipeline were presented at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, featuring: the recombinant humanized anti-EGFR/HER3 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) JS212, the anti-PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody JS207, and the anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody JS007.

Dr. Jianjun ZOU, General Manager and CEO of Junshi Biosciences, said, “At this year's AACR Annual Meeting, we reported not only two combination therapy datasets for our bispecific antibody, JS207, but also first-in-human results for the bispecific ADC, JS212. Their results demonstrated highly encouraging clinical profiles. As cornerstone assets under our Immuno-Oncology 2.0 (IO 2.0) strategy, these novel therapies have exceptional development potential. Their enhanced efficacy, activity against treatment-resistant populations, and broad-spectrum antitumor coverage position them as our next-generation flagship products. We are accelerating proof-of-concept clinical studies to identify optimal indications and deliver superior treatment options to patients."

#CT159: Preliminary results from a phase 2 study evaluating JS207 in combination with JS007 as first-line treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)

The Phase 2 study (NCT06954467) aiming to evaluate the safety and efficacy of JS207 in combination with JS007 included a safety run-in period and a randomized expansion phase, which enrolled patients with unresectable or metastatic HCC who had not previously received any systemic anticancer therapy.

As of March 20, 2026, a total of 26 patients had received JS207 plus JS007, including 7 patients in the safety run-in period and 19 patients in the randomized expansion phase.

Among the 22 evaluable patients, the objective response rate (ORR) reached 45.5% while the disease control rate (DCR) was 86.4%.

JS207 plus JS007 was well-tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLT) observed during the safety run-in period.





Preliminary findings from the study demonstrate that JS207 combined with JS007 exhibits encouraging synergistic efficacy and favorable tolerability as first-line treatment for advanced HCC. Patient enrollment continues to progress smoothly, potentially offering a novel therapeutic approach for advanced HCC patients.

#CT152: Preliminary results from a phase 2 study evaluating JS207 in combination with chemotherapy as first-line treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC)

This Phase 2 study (NCT06885385) evaluates the preliminary safety and efficacy of JS207 in combination with XELOX (capecitabine + oxaliplatin) as first-line therapy for mCRC. The study enrolled patients with mCRC who had not previously received systemic antitumor therapy for metastatic disease, or whose disease recurred/progressed at least 12 months after their last neoadjuvant/adjuvant therapy.

Patients received JS207 at 10 mg/kg combined with the XELOX regimen (oxaliplatin 130 mg/m² IV, d1 + capecitabine 1000 mg/m², BID, d1-14) every 3 weeks until disease progression or intolerable toxicity.

As of January 13, 2026, 32 patients had been enrolled and received JS207 plus XELOX, including 9 in the safety run-in phase and 23 in the dose-expansion phase.

Among the 31 efficacy-evaluable patients, 22 achieved a partial response (PR) and 8 achieved stable disease (SD), resulting in an ORR of 71.0% and a DCR of 96.8%.

Due to the relatively short follow-up duration, median progression-free survival (PFS) and median duration of response (DoR) have not yet been reached, and the longest duration of response remained ongoing at 8 months.

JS207 was well-tolerated overall, with no DLTs observed during the safety run-in period.





The study demonstrates that JS207 combined with chemotherapy exhibits promising antitumor activity and a favorable safety profile as first-line treatment for mCRC. These findings suggest that dual-target immunotherapy (anti-PD-1/VEGF) plus chemotherapy holds significant potential in immunologically cold tumors, providing critical clinical evidence for immuno-combination therapy as first-line treatment of mCRC.

#1715: Preclinical evaluation of JS212

Preclinical studies of JS212 (EGFR/HER3 bsAb) demonstrate high binding affinity to tumor cells expressing EGFR and/or HER3, exhibiting superior broad-spectrum antitumor activity, favorable tolerability, and optimal pharmacokinetic profiles. In multiple cell-derived xenograft (CDX) models, JS212 showed enhanced antitumor efficacy compared to the benchmark agent. Notably, it demonstrated efficacy in osimertinib-resistant, patritumab deruxtecan-resistant, and BL-B01D1-resistant CDX models.

#CT128: Preliminary results from JS212’s first-in-human (FIH) phase 1/2 study in advanced solid tumors

This FIH phase 1/2 study (NCT06888830) was designed to assess the safety, tolerability, PK, and preliminary efficacy of JS212 in patients with advanced solid tumors. It comprised dose escalation and expansion and clinical expansion. As of March 26, 2026, a total of 63 patients have been enrolled.

JS212 was administered every three weeks. The treatment was well-tolerated, and the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) was not reached.

Responses were observed at the 1.8 mg/kg cohort and above.

In the 4.2 mg/kg and 4.6 mg/kg dose cohorts, ORR reached 44.4% and 50.0% respectively, with a DCR of 100.0% in both groups. The median DoR has not yet been reached.

An ORR of 50.0% was observed in HER2-negative breast cancer and 38.9% in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.





JS212 monotherapy exhibits encouraging efficacy across a range of dose levels (as low as 1.8 mg/kg) with favorable tolerability in advanced solid tumors, indicating promising development potential. Further exploration of JS212 in multiple indications and combination strategies are ongoing.

About JS207

JS207, a recombinant humanized anti-PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, was independently developed by Junshi Biosciences for the treatment of advanced malignant tumors. To date, JS207 has been approved for conducting phase 2/3 clinical study, and it has 11 ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, exploring its use in combination with chemotherapy, monoclonal antibodies, ADCs and other drugs in NSCLC, colorectal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, liver cancer and other tumor types. Preclinical results of JS207 have been published in Frontiers in Immunology, while early-stage clinical data were first presented in a poster session at ESMO ASIA 2025.

JS207 can simultaneously bind to PD-1 and VEGFA with high affinity, effectively blocking the binding of PD-1 to PD-L1 and PD-L2 while also inhibiting the binding of VEGF to its receptor. JS207 has the efficacy of both immunotherapeutic drugs and anti-angiogenic drugs. Through the neutralization of VEGF, JS207 inhibits the proliferation of vascular endothelial cells, improves the tumor microenvironment, and increases the infiltration of cytotoxic T lymphocytes in the tumor microenvironment, thereby achieving better anti-neoplasm activity.

JS207’s design is based on the high-affinity, clinically proven and differentiated anti-PD-1 drug, toripalimab as the backbone. The anti-PD-1 moiety of JS207 adopts a Fab structure to maintain binding affinity to PD-1, thereby attaining better enrichment in the tumor microenvironment. The anti-VEGF moiety has a binding affinity for human vascular endothelial growth factor that is comparable to that of bevacizumab. In non-clinical in vitro cytological tests, compared with the combination of an anti-PD-1/PD-L1 monoclonal antibody and a VEGF monoclonal antibody, a bispecific antibody simultaneously targeting PD-1/PD-L1 and VEGF demonstrated significantly enhanced PD-1 antigen binding and internalization, as well as synergistic enhancement of the NFAT signaling pathway, thereby better activating immune cells in the tumor microenvironment.

About JS007

JS007 is a recombinant humanized anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody developed independently by Junshi Biosciences that is mainly aimed at treating advanced cancer.

Cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated antigen-4 (CTLA-4) is an important receptor on the T cell surface that modulates immune response. Studies show that JS007 is able to specifically bind to CTLA-4 and effectively block the interaction between CTLA-4 and its ligand B7 (CD80 or CD86), thereby activating the T-lymphocyte and inhibiting tumor growth.

About JS212

JS212 is a recombinant humanized EGFR and HER3 bispecific ADC that is mainly used for the treatment of advanced malignant solid tumors. EGFR and HER3 are highly expressed in a variety of cancers, such as lung cancer, breast cancer and head and neck cancer etc. There is interaction in the signaling pathways between EGFR and HER3, and they jointly facilitate the proliferation, survival, migration and angiogenesis of tumor cells. In addition, HER3 is involved in the drug-resistance mechanisms of various anti-tumor drugs (including EGFR-targeted drugs, chemotherapy, etc.). Compared to single-target ADC drugs, JS212 can suppress tumors by binding to both EGFR and HER3, and may be effective on a wider range of tumors and overcome drug resistance.

According to preclinical studies, JS212’s high affinity and specific binding to EGFR and HER3 resulted in a significant anti-tumor effect in various animal models. JS212 also maintained a favorable and acceptable safety profile.

To date, an open-label, dose-escalation and dose-expansion phase 1/2 clinical trial of JS212 is underway in Chinese Mainland. The study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of JS212 in patients with advanced solid tumors. In addition, the clinical trial application for JS212 as a multi-cohort combined drug was approved by the National Medical Products Administration of China (NMPA) in November 2025. The phase 2 clinical trial evaluating JS207 in combination with JS212 is underway. In December 2025, the investigational new drug (IND) application for JS212 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Junshi Biosciences

Founded in December 2012, Junshi Biosciences (HKEX: 1877; SSE: 688180) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapeutics. With our outstanding capacity for innovative drug discovery, strong biotechnology R&D capability, and large-scale production capacity, we have successfully developed a drug candidate portfolio with global competitiveness and a well-structured research pipeline, which covers therapeutic areas including cancer, autoimmune, metabolic, and infectious diseases. Our innovative field spans cutting-edge therapeutic modalities, including mAbs, small molecule drugs, ADCs, bsAb/msAb, fusion protein, nucleic acid drugs and vaccines. Five of the company’s products have received marketing authorizations in China and international markets, one of which is toripalimab, China’s domestically developed anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody. Toripalimab has been approved in over 40 countries and regions including China, the US, and Europe.

With a mission of “providing patients with world-class, trustworthy, affordable, and innovative drugs,” Junshi Biosciences is “In China, For Global.” At present, the company boasts nearly 3,000 employees mainly in the United States (Maryland) and China (Shanghai, Suzhou, Beijing, Guangzhou). For more information, please visit: http://www.junshipharma.com.

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